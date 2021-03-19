Create your own backyard oasis by planting a 'quiet garden'
Published Mar. 19, 2021 10:57 AM EDT
AccuWeather partnered with the Burpee seed company to show you exciting ways to inspire your backyard creativity.
As the weather warms across the country, gardeners are excited to get started. Even if you're not an expert, there's a gardener in all of us. AccuWeather partnered with the Burpee seed company to show you exciting ways to inspire your backyard creativity.
Awash in calming colors and swaying grasses, a quiet garden is the perfect place to find inner peace. It’s time to cultivate a tranquil environment where you can contemplate, meditate, relax and refresh.
The deeply soothing hues of blue Petunias and lilac Impatiens instantly invoke a feeling of well-being, while ornamental grasses like Panicum and Carex have the ability to lull you into a serene state of mind as they whisper and dance in the wind. Plus, there's nothing like the gentle fragrance of lilacs wafting on a summer breeze.
Here are some of the best plants to use when creating your own Quiet Garden:
Impatiens, SunPatiens Lilac
Compact plants covered with big colorful blooms.
Impatiens, SunPatiens Lilac. Photo credit: Burpee
Carex, Feather Falls
Cascades from containers for a flowing look.
Carex, Feather Falls. Photo credit: Burpee
Petunia, Supercascade Blue
Very large colored flowers cover bushy plants.
Petunia, Supercascade Blue. Credit: Burpee
Schizachyrium (Little Bluestem), Standing Ovation
Chosen for its “un-floppable” habit, adds gorgeous fall color.
Schizachyrium, Little Bluestem, Standing Ovation. Photo credit: Burpee
Panicum, Northwind
Prairie native with a neat, columnar shape and beautiful flowers. Horticultural Prodcut & Technique Expert Venelin Dimitrov advises planting taller grasses, "like Little Bluestem and Panicum, behind lower grasses, like Carex. Then line the border with Impatiens or Petunias."
Panicum Northwind. Photo credit: Burpee
EXPERT TIP
“Plant taller grasses, like Little Bluestem and Panicum, behind lower grasses, like Carex. Then line the border with Impatiens or Petunias." – Venelin Dimitrov, Horticultural Product & Technique Expert
