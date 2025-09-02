Watching Hurricane Kiko and Tropical Storm Lorena for impacts to the US, Mexico

All eyes are on Hurricane Kiko and Tropical Storm Lorena for any rain and wind impacts to the US and Mexico.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva discusses tropical activity and potential development through September.

The tropics are becoming more active across the eastern Pacific Ocean, with two named systems in the basin. Tropical Storm Lorena is forecast to affect portions of western Mexico this week and may later influence the weather in the southwestern United States, while Hurricane Kiko is expected to approach Hawaii next week, AccuWeather hurricane experts warn.

Hurricane Kiko to strengthen as it tracks toward Hawaii

Hurricane Kiko is over the open eastern Pacific, more than 1,000 miles from Mexico, and is forecast to strengthen and reach Category 2 intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale by Wednesday evening.

"Hurricane Kiko will be entering an area where atmospheric conditions are conducive to strengthening," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. "It is not out of the question that Kiko can reach major hurricane status over the coming days."

While Kiko is not expected to affect land through the remainder of this week, residents and visitors in Hawaii are encouraged to monitor updates.

"If this storm continues to track closer to Hawaii, impacts could be felt on the islands by the middle of next week," adds DaSilva.

How close Kiko tracks to the Hawaiian Islands will play a major role in the impacts. If Kiko moves closer to the islands, there will be a greater risk for tropical downpours and gusty winds by midweek. Regardless of the exact track, increased surf and strong wave action are expected.

Lorena to impact Mexico, bring rain to southwestern US

AccuWeather hurricane experts are also monitoring Tropical Storm Lorena, which developed late Monday night. Lorena is expected to track near the western coast of Mexico, bringing rain and gusty winds to the region through the week.

Further strengthening is expected, and Lorena is forecast to reach hurricane status by Wednesday evening.

Heavy rain will spread across parts of the western coast of Mexico before spreading north across Baja California Sur during the second half of the week. This heavy rain can lead to flooding, road washouts and mudslides.

"Some rain could reach the southwest U.S. by the end of the week into the weekend, as the storm is expected to track inland across Mexico," adds DaSilva.

Rainfall totals across the southwestern U.S. will depend on the strength of a high pressure system over the region. If high pressure remains dominant, rain will be limited. However, if it weakens, heavier rainfall could reach Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

In addition to rainfall, strong wind gusts of up to 80 mph are expected across portions of Baja California Sur, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph. Winds of this strength can result in tree damage and localized power outages.

Elsewhere in the eastern Pacific

AccuWeather hurricane experts are also monitoring another area south of Mexico for tropical development this weekend into early next week. Any development that occurs is unlikely to impact land. The next name on the list is Mario.

