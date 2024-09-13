Typhoon Yagi: Asia’s most powerful storm submerges parts of Vietnam and Thailand

Typhoon Yagi, Asia’s most powerful storm this year, has left dozens dead since sweeping across southern China and Southeast Asia last week, leaving a trail of destruction with its intense rainfall and powerful winds.

Villagers wade through waist-deep floodwaters in Taungoo in Myanmar's Bago region on Thursday, September 12. (Photo credit: Sai Aung/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

After hitting the Philippines, where it killed more than a dozen people, it churned westwards towards southern China and shortly after parts of Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.

Nearly a week since it made landfall, many farms and villages in northern parts of Vietnam and neighboring Thailand remain under water as communities struggle to cope with severe flooding and the looming threat of landslides.

A child looks out from a flooded home amid heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi in Pampanga, Philippines, September 5. (Photo credit: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Rescue teams pick up schoolchildren and residents in Chiang Rai, Thailand on Thursday, September 12. (Photo credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Children evacuated on boats as floods engulf Myanmar's Bago region on Thursday, September 12. (Photo credit: Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Emergency crews evacuated villages in rubber boats as floodwaters along the Yongjiang River surged in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China. (Photo credit: Huang Yun/VCG/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

In Hanoi, Vietnam, heavy rains flood a peach field in the aftermath of the typhoon. (Photo credit: Nhac Nguyen/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

The Yongjiang River swells following heavy rainfall from Typhoon Yagi in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on Thursday, September 12. (Photo credit: Lei Wenzhen/VCG/AP via CNN Newsource)

Rescue officials clean up debris from a landslide in a remote mountainous village in Vietnam's northwestern Lao Cai province on Thursday, September 12. (Photo credit: Stringer/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

A man tries to remove water from his flooded home in Rizal province, Philippines on September 3. (Photo credit: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Flood waters surround an entire neighborhood in the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai on Thursday, September 12. (Photo credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

In Vietnam, the death toll has risen to at least 226 as a result of the storm and the landslides and flash floods it triggered, the government’s disaster agency said Thursday, according to Reuters. The storm caused widespread damage to infrastructure and factories.

Reports say 10 vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Three people were rescued and taken to the hospital. Eight others were still missing.

Video captured by a car’s dashcam earlier this week showed the moment a steel bridge collapsed over the engorged Red River in Vietnam’s Phu Tho province, plunging drivers into the raging waters.

The downpours also inundated Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Rai, submerging homes and riverside villages, making rescue efforts difficult.

At least 33 people have died across Thailand since mid-August due to rain-related incidents, with at least nine deaths this week after Yagi, Reuters reported citing the local government.

Storms are being made more intense and deadlier by the warming ocean, scientists have long warned. While developed nations bear a greater historical responsibility for the human-induced climate crisis, developing nations and small-island states are suffering the worst impacts.

