Typhoon Shanshan to stall, unleash life-threatening flooding in parts of Japan

A major typhoon is hitting Japan with intense winds and feet of rain before stalling over the country through the weekend.

A typhoon with an AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale of 3 is on its way toward Japan.

A strong typhoon is moving over southern Japan, with extreme winds and significant flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Structural damage, mudslides, and travel delays are also a possibility. The storm could even stall over the southern islands through the weekend, creating catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.

Severe conditions have already reached the island nation. At a weather station in the Ebino Plateau, 13.42 inches (341 mm) of rain had fallen in the 24 hours up to 10 p.m. local time Wednesday evening. Sustained winds of 51 mph (23 m/s) were reported at Tanegashima on the Osumi Islands.

The combination of high winds, storm surge, and flooding rain will cause Typhoon Shanshan to be a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Japan.

As of Wednesday evening local time, Typhoon Shanshan remains the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and continues to drift northward.

Typhoon Shanshan will maintain its intensity Wednesday night as it continues to drift northward then should lose wind intensity a bit before making landfall in Kyushu late Thursday or Thursday night, Japan Standard Time (JST). As the storm interacts with land, winds should decrease Friday through the weekend.



Shanshan is forecast to move slowly or stall over southwestern Japan this weekend before finally being guided eastward early next week.

Shanshan will produce rainfall up to 24 inches (600 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches (900 mm), across portions of Japan into Tuesday, Sept. 3. Due to the slow movement of the storm, heavy rain can result in areas of significant flooding, possible mudslides and transportation delays.

Shanshan will produce wind gusts up to 140 mph (225 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 160 mph (260 km/h), across Kyushu, Shikoku and southern Honshu that can result in areas of power outages, structural damage and logistical delays. Damaging winds are expected across Kyushu from Wednesday night, Aug. 28, through Thursday, Aug. 29. Strong wind gusts can spread across Shikoku and southwestern Honshu by Thursday night, Aug. 29. The strongest wind gusts are expected near landfall in Kyushu.

Additional reporting by AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.