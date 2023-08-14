Typhoon Lan bears down on Japan's coast

Lan will be the second typhoon to make landfall in the country this month. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that flooding rain and damaging winds will be the primary concerns as Japan continues to recover from Khanun’s deadly strike.

Typhoon Lan swirled in the West Pacific as it neared landfall in Japan on Monday night, local time, Aug. 14, 2023, as seen on the AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite.

Typhoon Lan was within miles of landfall along the southwestern coast of Japan as of Monday night, local time. AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring Lan for days and remain concerned about flooding rainfall and damaging winds the storm could bring to Japan.

As the typhoon bears down, numerous flights and train services have been canceled during one of Japan's busiest travels seasons, Obon summer holiday, as the country prepares for direct impact from Lan, Reuters reported.

It was less than two weeks ago that Japan's Okinawa prefecture was pounded by former Typhoon Khanun, which killed at least two people and left thousands without power before carving a deadly path through South Korea. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking the next typhoon threat, Lan, which is poised to bring another round of wind and rain to Japan -- this time, closer to the country's capital of Tokyo.

Typhoon Lan was churning north of the Ogasawara Islands as the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph, or 119-153 km/h) as of Monday night, local time. The cyclone was slowly tracking to the north-northwest as it approached southern Honshu.

At its peak strength Friday night, local time, Typhoon Lan swirled hundreds of miles south-southeast of Japan with wind intensity equivalent to a Category 3 major hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph, or 178-208 km/h) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Despite the loss in wind intensity, Lan is expected to remain a formidable storm by the time it makes landfall early Tuesday morning, local time.

"Lan is expected to impact southern Honshu and Shikoku with heavy rain and strong wind gusts through Tuesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said. Honshu is the largest island in Japan and home to its capital, Tokyo.

Lan is expected to move inland between the Wakayama and Shizuoka prefectures, and AccuWeather forecasters have a high confidence that damaging impacts will occur close to the landfall point.

"Wind gusts of 80-100 mph (120-160 km/h) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 160 mph (255 km/h) are possible along the coast nearest the track of Lan. Wind gusts to 60-80 mph (90-120 km/h) can impact southern Honshu and Shikoku with gusts to 40-60 mph (60-90 km/h) across the remainder of southern and central Honshu," Glenny said.

Such winds can result in structural damage, downed trees and power outages. Travel disruptions will continue to unfold as the storm moves along.

High waves sweep to the bank due to Typhoon Khanun in Yoanbaru, Okinawa Prefecture on Aug. 2nd, 2023. (Keiichiro Azuma / The Yomiuri Shimbun via Reuters Connect)

In terms of rainfall, amounts ranging from 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (600 mm) are forecast over far south-central Honshu. Rainfall of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) is possible elsewhere across central Honshu and Shikoku.

"Widespread flooding and mudslides can occur with these rains," Glenny said.

AccuWeather meteorologists are growing confident that Lan will have minimal rain and wind impacts in Tokyo. Latest indications point toward the capital city receiving little to no rainfall from the storm, but some gusty winds will hit there later Monday into Tuesday, local time, with the worst conditions remaining to the west-southwest along the coast.

Due to the impacts of heavy rain and strong winds, Lan has been rated a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in Japan.

Elsewhere across the West Pacific Ocean, Glenny noted that Dora, which contributed to the deadly wildfire flareup in Maui, Hawaii, crossed the international date line from the central Pacific and entered the West Pacific basin early this weekend, becoming known as a typhoon before losing wind intensity and transitioning to a tropical storm.

This is only the second time that a cyclone with winds of at least 74 mph (120 km/h) crossed over from the eastern to central to western Pacific since the satellite era. Hurricane John in 1994 was the other storm that survived the journey from the eastern to western Pacific, and up until Cyclone Freddy in 2023, it held the record for the longest-tracking tropical cyclone in the world.

"In the longer range, there is the potential for new tropical development south of Japan later in the week. This feature may end up being weaker than Khanun and Lan due to these storms churning up the oceans and lowering water temperatures in the area," Glenny said.

Tropical Impact Forecast Eye Path Impact Forecast Eye Path Impact Forecast Eye Path map

