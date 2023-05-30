Tropics may come alive as hurricane season gets underway

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development during early June. Florida will feel impacts even if a budding system does not strengthen enough to be called Tropical Storm Arlene.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close eye on an area of downpours and thunderstorms surrounding the Florida Peninsula for potential tropical development during the first week of June.

Tropical development could take place in the Atlantic during the first official days of hurricane season, which begins on June 1. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that a blossoming area of thunderstorms over the Gulf of Mexico has some potential to bud into an organized system within the next week, perhaps before it crosses over the Florida Peninsula.

If the system strengthens enough, it will be named Arlene, which is first on the 2023 list. Whether or not it is called Arlene, it will pose impacts to Florida, including drenching downpours and gusty thunderstorms late this week.

Satellite images and radar revealed that thunderstorms were bubbling up over the central Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

This image of the Gulf of Mexico shows thunderstorms (bright colors) erupting on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite)

AccuWeather meteorologists have designated an area from the central Gulf of Mexico to Atlantic waters southwest of Bermuda as a risk for tropical development during the final hours of May to much of the first week of June.

Water temperatures over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico range from the mid-70s to the low 80s F. In order for tropical development to occur, water temperatures need to be in the upper 70s or higher.

A tropical depression forms when an area of low pressure is accompanied by thunderstorms circulating around the center but observed winds are below 39 mph.

Once winds reach at least 39 mph and the circulation continues, the depression is upgraded to a tropical storm. Occasionally, systems can develop so quickly as to jump right to tropical storm status.

As of Tuesday, no organized circular winds were evident in the zone of thunderstorms over the central Gulf of Mexico. However, some gradual organization is possible over the next few days anywhere in the eastern half of the Gulf.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Steering breezes will cause the zone of thunderstorms or any organizing area of low pressure to drift eastward toward the Florida Peninsula.

Drenching downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms will precede the storm's arrival by a few days, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

"The first storms may erupt as early as midweek with the bulk of the downpours and thunderstorms likely from Thursday to Saturday over the peninsula," Douty said. "It is possible the storms may depart by the weekend, but that will depend on if there is a concise storm center versus a broad area of low pressure."

From May to June, rainfall typically ramps up over the Florida Peninsula as daily thunderstorms become more common. However, except for southeastern Florida, much of this spring has been very dry over much of the region.

A large area of exceptional drought existed as of May 23 over the west-central part of the peninsula. Since then, some downpours have become more common. However, despite between 2 and 3 inches of rain in Tampa during the second half of May, the city's rainfall is only slightly more than 50% of the historical average for the year so far.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, does not need rain in the short term. The city experienced excessive rainfall this spring due mainly to a deluge on April 12. That day, 20-30 inches of rain fell on southeastern Florida, compared to a historical average near 70 inches for the entire year.

From Wednesday to Saturday, a general 1-2 inches of rain is likely to fall on the northern part of the Florida Peninsula, with 2-4 inches and locally higher amounts over the southern half, depending on the track and development of the system.

Should the system organize into a tropical depression or storm before reaching the Florida Peninsula, then much heavier, perhaps double the initial rainfall projections, could occur in some locations. Should the system take a more northerly track, then heavier rain may fall farther north over the peninsula and perhaps across part of the Florida Panhandle with less over South Florida.

East of Florida, water temperatures are comparable to that of the eastern Gulf of Mexico -- ranging from the mid-70s to the low 80s. However, winds in the western part of the Atlantic may be more hostile for tropical development or additional strengthening should a system manage to form and emerge over the region. Meteorologists refer to breezes that disrupt tropical development as wind shear.

Wind shear appeared to be preventing thunderstorms from organizing between the Bahamas and Bermuda Tuesday.

Since wind shear, like other weather factors, are subject to change, AccuWeather will continue to monitor the southwestern part of the Atlantic Ocean, east and northeast of Florida, for tropical development during much of the first week of June.

While there will be some wind shear over the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, it will remain relatively weak and may not be enough to hinder gradual tropical development.

Even though there have been no named systems in the Atlantic thus far, there was an unnamed subtropical storm east of New England in January, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) revealed in recent weeks after post-storm analysis.

More recently, during the Memorial Day weekend, a system being closely monitored by AccuWeather forecasters since mid-May failed to develop officially. However, an eye was evident in the storm, with clouds spiraling about the center as it approached the Carolina coast. The weekend storm was not fully tropical, as evidenced by the chilly rain that fell on the Carolinas and part of Virginia during much of the weekend.

A cruise ship ran into rough seas, took on some water and was delayed when traveling from the Bahamas to South Carolina Sunday, May 28. Passengers were alarmed by the turbulent conditions on board, which caused quite a scare.

AccuWeather meteorologists expressed the potential for pre-season and early-season tropical development in the Atlantic basin several months ago. This, despite what they expect to be an average to below-average year for the number of tropical systems and impacts on the United States driven in large part by a developing and strengthening El Niño.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.