Tropical Storm Nigel to become Atlantic basin’s next hurricane

It is likely that Nigel will reach major hurricane strength, becoming the fourth storm of the 2023 hurricane season to intensify to that classification.

A new tropical system gaining strength over the Atlantic Ocean could follow in the footsteps of Hurricane Lee into late September.

Tropical Storm Nigel, the 14th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, developed over the central part of the basin Saturday night, and AccuWeather forecasters say it’s not only likely to go on to strengthen into a hurricane, but also likely to reach major hurricane status, which is Category 3 or higher with wind in excess of 111 mph.

Nigel was dubbed Tropical Depression 15 by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at midday on Friday. As of Sunday morning, the storm was located roughly 980 miles northeast of the Lesser Antilles, harmlessly swirling over the open ocean.

Storm expected to become basin's next major hurricane

There is a high risk for additional strengthening of this system to hurricane strength as it moves across the central Atlantic into the early week, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

The storm is expected to move over waters that have not been churned up and cooled down by what was once powerful Category 5 Hurricane Lee.

"The factors driving the potential for strengthening as the system moves along are very high ocean water temperatures and light winds higher up in the atmosphere, known as wind shear to meteorologists," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

AccuWeather meteorologists say these factors will combine to aid in the strengthening of the storm. It is likely that Nigel will reach major hurricane strength. A major hurricane is defined as a Category 3 or stronger storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (SSHWS), meaning that it would pack winds of at least 111 mph.

Where will Nigel track?

The future path of Tropical Storm Nigel has been closely scrutinized by AccuWeather forecasters for days.

As of this weekend, the highest likelihood scenario is for the storm to be pulled northward and then northeastward this week. This track would curve the storm away from Bermuda prior to any direct impacts reaching the island nation.

"The storm could bring rough surf and rip currents to Bermuda as it passes by to the east of the islands during the middle of the week," Douty said.

Any wobble to the west with the storm's track will be closely monitored.

"Should the storm track farther to the west, rain and gusty winds may also impact Bermuda. Aside from these potential impacts to Bermuda, no additional impacts to land are expected," Douty said.

This past week, AccuWeather was discussing an atmospheric scenario in which future Nigel would track much closer to the east coast of the United States than what is currently being predicted. AccuWeather forecasters say the risk of a path toward the U.S. has decreased significantly as of early this weekend, but this will continue to be monitored in the coming days.

"Regardless of the position of the storm, however, more beach and coastal hazards can occur along the east coast of the United States, leading to more trouble for late-season beachgoers," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde said. Any increase in wave action would occur at the beaches during the latter part of next week.

What else is happening in the Atlantic?

Besides Nigel, Margot began to dissipate in the north-central Atlantic Ocean on Sunday morning. Any remaining moisture from what was once Margot can bring an uptick in showers to parts of the Azores during the latter part of the week.

Elsewhere, there are currently two zones posing medium chances for development later this week. One is located across the eastern and central Atlantic as another tropical wave moves off the coast of Africa, while the other threat could be brewing off the Southeast coast.

