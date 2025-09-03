Tropical Storm Lorena lashes Mexico before flooding rain may spread to southwestern U.S.

Tropical Storm Lorena is bringing dangerous flooding, wind and heavy surf to Mexico, while parts of the U.S. Southwest may face flooding depending on the storm and other factors.

Meteorologists are tracking two tropical cyclones in the Pacific that will have U.S. impacts over the next seven days.

While two tropical cyclones are active in the eastern Pacific basin, the immediate concern is Tropical Storm Lorena, which is bringing direct impacts to Mexico and will bring direct or indirect impacts to the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

This image, captured on Thursday morning, Sept. 4, 2025, shows Hurricane Lorena near Baja California, Mexico. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Dry air, cool water and land interaction were taking a toll on Lorena as the center of the storm had become altered. Strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane is no longer anticipated, with Lorena likely to spend much of Thursday and Thursday night as a tropical storm.

“The magnitude of Lorena’s impacts in Mexico and the U.S. will depend heavily on its track over the next few days,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Steering currents on Friday will ultimately determine whether Hurricane Lorena makes landfall in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. There is a risk of these steering breezes changing late in the week.

Dangerous flash flood risk in US with or without Lorena

“The possibility that the storm remains offshore, slows down along the western Mexico coast, or rapidly loses wind intensity and organization over cooler Pacific waters is becoming the most likely scenario,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

“If some center survives and moves inland over the Mexico mainland, heavy rain may spread from northwestern Mexico into southern Arizona, southern New Mexico and western Texas," DaSilva cautioned.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the U.S. is less than one.

However, a front is forecast to slowly drift southward over the Plains this weekend into early next week around the same time of Lorena's potential arrival or its core moisture, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

In a worst-case scenario, the front may stall with Lorena's moisture moving slowly along the front.

Such a scenario could unleash many inches of rain and widespread flash flooding in Texas and in parts of New Mexico and Oklahoma. However, the slow movement of the front alone, with Lorena's absence, can still lead to heavy enough rainfall to cause sporadic flash flooding.

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are focusing on portions of southern and western Texas that will receive the heaviest rainfall and the greatest risk of flash flooding on a local to regional basis.

Dangerous conditions unfolding in Mexico from Hurricane Lorena

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the west coast of Baja California Sur from El Conejo to Punta Eugenia.

Dangerous seas and surf are expected into Saturday along the Baja Peninsula and parts of Mexico’s western mainland coast.

“Lorena will bring heavy rain and strong winds to southern Baja California through the end of the week, which could lead to life-threatening flooding and widespread power outages,” DaSilva said.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico is a one.

Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, La Paz and San Carlos on the Baja Peninsula are expected to be hardest hit in the short term, with impacts expanding northward into Friday. Farther north, cities such as Santa Rosalia and Hermosillo will likely experience worsening conditions from Friday to Saturday.

If Lorena moves directly onshore, storm surge and coastal flooding would be possible near the storm’s eyewall on Friday in parts of Mexico.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, Hurricane Kiko is forecast to peak at Category 4 intensity in the short term and could approach Hawaii with possible significant impacts by the middle of next week.

