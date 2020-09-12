Weather News
Tropical Storm Karina swirling in East Pacific
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 11, 2020 2:05 PM
The skies over several communities in California and Oregon have turned fiery orange and red over the last few days, as numerous wildfires have wreaked havoc on the West Coast.
After almost a week of quiet conditions following Tropical Storm Julio, an area of disturbed weather hundreds of miles off the southwest coast of Mexico became Tropical Depression 16-E on Saturday night. By early Sunday morning, it had strengthened to Tropical Storm Karina.
The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was located 565 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California as of 8 p.m. MDT Sunday. Present movement is to the west-northwest at 13 mph.
Karina will continue to track to the northwest into the middle of the week. This path will take the storm through the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean and into an area of low to moderate wind shear.
Wind shear is the change in speed or direction of the wind at different levels in the atmosphere and plays a strong role in the development and organization of tropical systems.
This environment is forecast to allow the storm to become stronger in the coming days. However, the storm is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane, which requires sustained winds of at least 74 mph.
"Karina will track away from the western coast of Mexico, and will not bring any direct impacts to land," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
Shipping interests should monitor this system into at least the middle of the week to avoid the dangers of tracking through downpours, strong wind gusts and rough surf.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic tropical basin remains active as forecasters continue to track Paulette, Rene, Sally and several tropical waves.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.