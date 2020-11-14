Tropical Storm Iota aims for still-recovering areas of Central America
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 14, 2020 12:17 PM
Eta will head out to sea after lashing Florida, but AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking another area of potential tropical development.
Forecasters warn that areas still recovering from Hurricane Eta are under another tropical threat for early next week.
Hurricane Eta made landfall as a Category 4 (sustained winds of 130 to 156 mph) hurricane on the Saffir Simpson Wind Scale on Nov. 3, in Nicaragua, which was among the top five strongest storms to ever hit the nation. Eta also carved a path of destruction through Honduras and Guatemala, unleashing feet of rain, tremendous flooding and killing more than 100.
Central America is still facing a humanitarian crisis following Eta's deadly blow. Millions are enduring dangerous conditions in the storm's wake -- with concerns over waterborne diseases and COVID-19 complicating recovery. And the situation could become even more dire.
The above image shows a visible satellite and infrared view of Tropical Storm Iota on Saturday morning, churning in the western Caribbean Sea (NOAA/GOES-East).
"I am greatly concerned we may soon have another major disaster on our hands in Central America if this Caribbean tropical system pans out like we suspect," AccuWeather's top hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.
On Saturday morning, Iota was inching west-southwestward across the Caribbean at just 5 mph (7 km/h). The tropical storm also looked somewhat off-balance, with most of the rain and thunderstorms associated with Iota on the southern side of the storm.
Iota is forecast to pick up some forward speed over the weekend, and continues to move westward, or even northwestward towards the border of Honduras and Nicaragua. Along the way, heavy rainfall will inundate northern Colombia and northwestern Venezuela, as well as southern Jamaica.
In addition to widespread rainfall, Iota will be moving through an area of low wind shear and warm water -- around 84 degrees Fahrenheit -- in the western Caribbean Sea, encouraging the tropical storm to strengthen into a powerful hurricane.
"Exactly how long Iota is able to to hang out in that favorable environment will ultimately determine how long it could be a major (Category 3 or higher) hurricane," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.
The exact track it takes, the strength and forward speed as it plows onshore in Central America will determine how grim the situation will become.
"It is possible that Iota could track north of Honduras, allowing the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Eta to be spared. But it is even more likely that Honduras and Nicaragua take a direct hit from Iota," warned Miller.
Should Iota make landfall in Nicaragua, it would be only the second time in history the country would be hit by two hurricanes in one season. The last time it occurred was in 1971, when Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Edith hit Nicaragua.
In Central America, building seas will be the first impact, coming on Sunday. Next would be the outer bands of Iota, that will bring heavy rain to Nicaragua and eastern Honduras as early as Monday morning, then gusty winds.
The exact strength of Iota at landfall will dictate the wind gusts experienced by the storm. If Iota makes landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds of 111 mph (178 km/h) or greater, but even a weaker, drenching tropical storm could unleash life-threatening impacts and catastrophic damage in Eta's aftermath.
The greatest threat to lives and property from the new cyclone is expected to be dealt by serious flooding caused by feet of rainfall. Major river flooding and flash flooding could occur with a vast area of 12-18 inches (300-457 mm) across the mountainous terrain of Honduras, the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax of 30 inches (762 mm).
Even more widespread amounts of 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) are forecast from Guatemala to central Nicaragua, worsening ongoing flooding and clean-up efforts.
With all of the mountainous terrain and the very saturated ground following Hurricane Eta, mudslides are a definite concern with the new tropical threat.
Tropical Storm Iota developed Friday afternoon in the central Caribbean just hours after the system had become Tropical Depression 31. It could become the next hurricane —the 13th of the season — and just two shy of the record number of hurricanes to churn in the Atlantic in one season held by 2005.
In fact, this is the first time the NHC has ever gotten this far into the Greek alphabet during a tropical season.
2020 set the record for the most tropical storms to be named in one Atlantic hurricane season as Theta became the 29th tropical storm of the season earlier this week.
Tropical Storm Theta continued to swirl in the Atlantic Basin on Saturday morning, spinning between the Azores and Canary Islands.
This image, taken on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12, 2020, shows Tropical Storm Theta spinning over the eastern Atlantic. Portugal appears near the upper right and Africa appears on the far right. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
Although Theta is forecast to lose wind intensity as it moves northeastward through the weekend, some of Theta‘s wind and rain could remain intact, eventually affecting part of western Europe next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo