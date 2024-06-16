Tropical rainstorm to bring deluge of rain to Texas, Louisiana

Copied

The AccuWeather Enhanced RealView satellite image shows the strengthening tropical rainstorm over the Yucatan Peninsula late on Sunday, June 16.

After a tropical rainstorm brought heavy rainfall to portions of Florida last week, AccuWeather hurricane experts warn of yet another tropical rainstorm is expected to impact the southern U.S. in the coming days.

In addition to the tropical rainstorm, two other areas in the Atlantic Basin are being monitored for tropical development later this week. It's possible that one of these could strengthen into Alberto, and be the first named storm of the season.

Tropical rainfall to threaten Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts

AccuWeather began to highlight portions of the western Gulf of Mexico as a high risk on Thursday afternoon. A tropical rainstorm developed late on Sunday and is forecast to steer toward the border between Mexico and Texas early this week. The storm is expected to drift north-northwestward into Wednesday, bringing with it rounds of heavy rain.

"Very warm waters in this area of the Gulf, as well as low wind shear will make this a condusive environment the tropical rainstorm to strengthen," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Given these factors, the rainstorm is forecast to strengthen into a tropical depression, and then a tropical storm right before making landfall along the northern Gulf Coast of Mexico. Should the storm produce sustained winds of 39 mph or greater prior to any other development in the Atlantic Basin, it would be given the name Alberto.

A tropical storm is likely to bring widespread gusts to the Mexican states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon, as well as portions of South Texas. Some storm surge can also be expected along the coast north of the storm's landfall. For both Mexico and the United States, given the risk for damaging winds, storm surge and flooding rainfall, this storm is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.

Given the limited time over water and close proximity to land, the tropical system will need to intensify quickly in order to reach tropical storm strength before landfall late on Wednesday.

"Even if the tropical storm falls short of reaching tropical storm status, a plume of rich, deep tropical moisture is expected to surge into Mexico, Texas and Louisiana into the middle of the week," Pydynowski explained.

Heavy rain is forecast to extend well north of the center of the storm, and begin as early as Monday.

A wet Monday morning commute is expected along the Interstate 10 corridor from New Orleans to Houston, as downpours threaten to slow travel, reduced visibility and cause flooding. Rain is forecast to continue into Wednesday before some of the heavier downpours shift north up the Mississippi River Valley and westward into more of Texas.

The ample supply of tropical moisture could allow rainfall totals to add up quickly, bringing the risk for over half a foot of rain across parts of the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches is possible in the hardest-hit areas, resulting in road closures.

The Houston area has already seen over 6 inches of rain through the first half of June, which is an amount more typical for the entire month. This new round of heavy rainfall to the already drenched area could bring renewed flooding woes for southeastern Texas.

Other areas along the Gulf Coast could use the rain. Brownsville, Texas. has only had 0.17 of an inch of rain so far in June, 14% of the historical average. In New Orleans, only 10% of the month's rain fell in the first 15 days of June. In these areas, the soil may be so dry from the lack of recent rain that flash flooding could occur in the heavier downpours.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Behind this wave of tropical rainfall, it's not out of the question that another tropical system could form near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late in the week.

"With warm waters and low shear still present in the southern Gulf of Mexico and northwestern Caribbean next weekend, yet another opportunity for tropical development may present itself," warned Pydynowski.

Depending on the wind pattern in the atmosphere, any moisture from this area may again funnel into the Gulf Coast for the last week of June. Given the expected rain in the coming week, the risk for localized flooding may increase.

Southeast Atlantic Coast on alert for tropical development

As the middle of the week approaches, yet another area could see a developing tropical system, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

"This appears to be a quick-moving and compact low pressure area that will be moving westward into northeastern Florida or perhaps as far north as southeastern Georgia on Thursday," said Pydynowski.

A stronger storm could bring gusty winds, especially to coastal locations. But even a less-organized storm would bring rough surf and downpours from the northern Bahamas to the Southeast Atlantic Coast.

Heavy tropical rainfall may hit some of the same areas that were drenched with last week's tropical rainstorm. The highest rainfall totals are likely to miss to the north of Miami, which had over 11 inches of rain, and the town of Aventura, where 20 inches of rain fell. Instead, locations from Melbourne, Florida, to Charleston, South Carolina, may be more at risk for the heavy rain.

The zone currently primed for the heaviest rain has had very little rain so far this month, including Jacksonville, Florida which only has reported 0.64 of an inch.

Forecasters will continue to monitor the development potential of all three areas throughout the week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.