Tropical rainstorm in central Atlantic may soon become Andrea

The first named tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could occur this week as a tropical rainstorm tries to organize over the open ocean.

Copied

AccuWeather’s 2025 Atlantic hurricane season forecast is out. Lincoln Riddle spoke with our hurricane expert to find out what we can expect for the upcoming season.

A tiny cluster of showers and thunderstorms that AccuWeather meteorologists have dubbed a tropical rainstorm could briefly strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm this week.

The tropical rainstorm is located several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda and will be of concern only to central Atlantic shipping and cruise interests. It is likely too far away and too small to generate much wave action, even for Bermuda interests. It will not affect the United States.

"The lifespan of the rainstorm is limited, as we are noticing a significant amount of disruptive breezes (wind shear) in the area," AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers said.

This wind shear may prevent further escalation of the rainstorm or prevent any long life, should it be officially named a tropical depression or tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center.

This image of the tropical rainstorm east of Bermuda over the central Atlantic was captured on Monday, June 23, 2025. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

The first name on the list of tropical storms for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is Andrea.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropical Atlantic closely but do not expect any additional tropical storm formation over the next several days. A mass of showers and thunderstorms will wander through the Bahamas and Florida in the next few days, but the organization of this is not anticipated in the short term.

There is some indication that an area of low pressure may form from the northeastern Gulf to along the southern Atlantic coast toward the end of the month and may be the next area to monitor for tropical development. However, not all clusters of showers and thunderstorms evolve into tropical storms.

AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting the Atlantic hurricane season to get busy despite somewhat lower water temperatures overall, when compared to last year.

Waters are cooler than the historical average in the Caribbean and the south-central and southeastern Atlantic, but they are above the historical average in the northeast Gulf and in waters just off the East Coast of the U.S. Water temperatures in much of the region are still above the critical threshold for tropical development, which is about 80 F.

These near-home locations are some of the favored spots for tropical development in late June and July and will be watched closely.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.