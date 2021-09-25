Teresa swirls off East Coast near Bermuda
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Sep. 25, 2021 1:00 PM EDT
Sam is expected to remain a powerful hurricane over the open waters of the Atlantic as it approaches the Leeward Islands.
The Atlantic had already churned out more named storms than during an entire average hurricane season by Friday, Sept. 24, with 18 in the books before Subtropical Storm Teresa was named on Friday afternoon.
Teresa formed just 155 miles north-northwest of Bermuda at 5 p.m. EDT, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Teresa has since weakened to a subtropical depression with winds of 35 mph, as of 11 a.m. EDT Saturday. It was spinning 140 miles north of Bermuda.
The latest storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is not expected to be long-lived and poses no threat to the U.S., but could impact portions of Canada in the coming days.
"This storm is expected to track to the north and then northeast over the weekend before dissipating over the open waters of the Atlantic," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyson Hoegg said. "Moisture from Teresa will be drawn northward along a lingering cold front along the East Coast into Atlantic Canada on Sunday."
Subtropical Depression Teresa seen spinning over the Atlantic ocean on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2021. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
Areas of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could face enhanced rainfall as a result of the storm, leading to localized flooding. Overall, however, Hoegg said the storm is expected to be very short-lived with few impacts made to land.
"The storm will only be around for 36-48 hours at most and the rainfall that will occur in Atlantic Canada will only produce localized flooding," she said.
Some increased surf can also affect Bermuda through Sunday as the storm pulls away from the islands, according to forecasters.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, AccuWeather is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Sam, which has rapidly intensified and could make a close pass to the Leeward Islands early in the week.
Teresa is the 19th storm to form in the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season, which is well above normal. Over the past 30 years, there are typically only eight named storms by Sept. 24.
This year's season is trailing just behind last year's record-breaking season, which had generated a total of 23 named storms by Sept. 24. The National Hurricane Center had to use Greek letters to name the end-of-season storms after running through the entire list of storm names for the year. In comparison, from 1991-2020, 14.4 named storms were produced on average in a hurricane season.
There are only two storm names left for the 2021 season, Victor and Wanda. Beyond that, a supplemental list of names compiled by the World Meteorological Organization will be used to name organized cyclones.
