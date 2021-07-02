Surfside building collapse rescue could be complicated by Elsa
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 2, 2021 3:00 PM EDT
A building partially collapsed in the early morning of June 24 in Surfside, Florida. Rescue workers immediately rushed to the scene of the collapse.
The recent tragedy in Surfside, Florida, may take another heart-wrenching turn in the coming days. Just one week after a condominium collapsed, killing at least 20 people and leaving over 120 others unaccounted for, a brewing hurricane is on track to complicate rescue efforts.
First responders have worked around the clock amid steady storminess since the building collapsed early in the morning on June 24. According to precipitation reports from nearby Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, it has rained every single day in the area since the collapse.
"This is life and death," President Joe Biden said during a Thursday briefing at the scene. "We can do it; just the simple act of everyone doing what needs to be done makes a difference."
Search and rescue personnel place a stretcher with remains into a bin to be moved by a crane, atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
The Miami Herald reported on June 25 that rescue crews were working through the ongoing thunderstorms to uncover victims through the 16-feet-deep concrete. ABC News has since added that heat, humidity, heavy rain, strong winds and lightning have also made the conditions difficult for rescuers.
Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida department of emergency management, said at a Wednesday press conference that his team was working with the National Hurricane Center in preparation for possible tropical system development.
Search and rescue personnel remove buckets of rubble atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
With the development of Hurricane Elsa, those backup plans will be crucial now.
Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season's on Friday morning, and AccuWeather hurricane experts worry that its track could spell trouble, not just for the rescue of last week's victims but also for the upcoming safety plans the city has for surrounding buildings.
The Associated Press reported on Thursday that local officials had begun planning to demolish the remaining portion of the condo that hadn't collapsed. Although those plans may be weeks away, Elsa's impacts could be devastating.
In the worst-case scenario, forecasters say Elsa could maintain hurricane strength and track northward from Cuba and along the Florida Peninsula's Atlantic coast all while packing high winds and triggering widespread flooding in the Miami area.
"However, that is not the most likely track as we see it now," he said. "A track farther west seems more likely, and there is even the potential for the storm to track well to the west over the central Gulf."
A third scenario, he said, could bring fringe effects to Miami and Florida's Atlantic coast if the storm is in the middle of the cone. With that scenario, robust storms and onshore breezes could create above-normal tides.
Regardless of the storm's strength, Sosnowski said, the best-case scenario for rescuers working at the site is for the storm to take a track farther to the west.
Search and rescue personnel work alongside heavy machinery, atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing one week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
"Even a mere tropical storm traveling northward along the Florida Gulf coast can bring those conditions," he said. "The stronger the system becomes once clearing Cuba, the worse conditions might get over South Florida in general, assuming a track close by."
Poor weather wouldn't be the only factor that has disrupted rescuers. Concerns about the stability of the still-standing part of the tower caused operations to halt for 15 hours on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.
However, later in the day, FEMA structures specialist Scott Nacheman said the detected movement was from the debris pile below, giving firefighters renewed hope.
But with time running out on rescue hopes and a tropical season brewing in the Atlantic, time is of the essence.
Search and rescue workers descend from the rubble pile at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing one week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
“If a system does develop we have contingency plans, which include backup plans of how we will continue to respond here while responding to a hurricane,” Guthrie said.
On Friday, Guthrie said in a tweet that his team is prepared to support both the building collapse and any Elsa needs.
"We will not leave our local partners at Surfside," he assured.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis added that "Tis the season and you’ve got to be ready."
“This is hurricane season. We take this very seriously and take whatever steps are necessary," he said. "We hope we don’t have to; we hope it doesn’t come to that, but it is the season and you’ve got to be ready.”
