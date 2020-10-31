2020 Atlantic hurricane season sets another record with formation of Eta

The formation of Tropical Storm Eta in the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday night set not one, but two records amid the historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Pattern flip to bring big changes across the US

In stark contrast to the wild weather during the last week of October, a tranquil and mild pattern is forecast to setup across a large swath of the United States during the first week of November.

November to offer several chances to glimpse meteors

Stargazers will need to be patient with the first meteor shower set to peak, but for those who have the time, the show could offer a special treat.