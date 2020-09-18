Weather News
Subtropical Storm Alpha forms off the coast of Portugal
By Kevin Byrne, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Sep. 18, 2020 1:20 PM
This radar image shows Subtropical Storm Alpha moving inland over the coast of Portugal on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Just hours after the final name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list was used to reflect the formation of Wilfred in the eastern Atlantic, the Greek alphabet was promptly put to use for the first time since 2005.
Subtropical Storm Alpha formed Friday afternoon (Eastern time) right along the coast of Portugal and was located about 75 miles northwest of the capital of Lisbon. The storm was packing 50 mph maximum sustained winds and was moving to the northeast at 17 mph. The storm is expected to be short-lived.
"Heavy rain, gusty winds and pounding surf will batter the coast of Portugal and northwestern Spain into Friday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "Alpha will then weaken to a subtropical depression into this weekend, perhaps prior to traveling into western France with drenching rain and gusty winds."
AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell noted that Alpha did not have a well-defined center when viewed on radar.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the second letter of the Greek alphabet, Beta, to be used for Tropical Depression 22 in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The depression, which formed on Thursday, is on the verge of tropical storm status. Once the depression's maximum sustained winds reach 39 mph, it will become a tropical storm. Currently, winds are only around 35 mph.
The arrival of Wilfred and Alpha, and the imminent development of Beta, continues what has been a hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season that rivals and could even exceed the number of names used in the historic 2005 season. AccuWeather meteorologists recently upped their forecast to say up to 28 named storms could form this season.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.