Boats of all sizes littered neighborhoods in Florida after Sally's deadly blow. And as the storm moved inland and weakened, it caused another two fatalities, officials said.

Tropical Depression 22 forms in the Gulf of Mexico: Is Beta in the making?

The newly-formed tropical depression could not only set another record as it strengthens in the Atlantic, but it could batter the Gulf Coast's shoreline with pounding waves and pockets of torrential rainfall.