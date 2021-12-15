Strengthening Typhoon Rai charges toward Philippines
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Dec. 13, 2021 11:11 AM EST
Updated Dec. 15, 2021 11:21 AM EST
This satellite image from Wednesday night, local time, shows Typhoon Rai nearing the Philippines. (RAMMB/CIRA)
As Typhoon Rai closed in on the Philippines early Thursday, local time, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that preparations should be rushed to completion before the strengthening storm's impacts ensue. Rai has been rated as a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale due to the predicted flooding rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge.
Rai became a tropical storm on Monday over the southern Philippine Sea, an area that AccuWeather's international team of forecasters had been monitoring for tropical development for more than a week. By midweek, Rai had reached typhoon strength, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.
Due to different naming conventions, Rai is known as Odette in the Philippines. The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) gave the storm this name after it entered their area of concern.
As of Wednesday night, local time, Rai had equivalent intensity to a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (maximum sustained winds 96-110 mph or 154-177 km/h) as it traveled to the west at 12 mph (20 km/h).
The typhoon is likely to maintain this intensity or even strengthen a bit before crashing ashore in the southeastern Philippines on Thursday afternoon, local time.
Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate ahead of the storm, and authorities delayed COVID-19 vaccinations of millions of people who are in the path of the storm, according to Reuters. The country's second three-day vaccination drive which began on Wednesday was cut from 17 regions to six due to the approaching typhoon.
Along the storm's projected path through the Philippines, damaging wind gusts can reach 80-100 mph (130-160 km/h), warned AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster and Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Cities including Cebu and Iloilo may experience the full force of the storm from Thursday into Friday. Wind gusts of 100-120 mph (160-190 km/h) are expected near Siargao Island where Rai is anticipated to make its landfall in the southeastern Philippines. Here, there can be an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 130 mph (210 km/h).
Strong winds could topple trees onto roadways or power lines, and power outages may result. Weaker structures can also undergo damage to roofs and exterior walls. Prior to the arrival of the winds, AccuWeather meteorologists urge residents to secure loose items that are outside of homes and businesses or bring them safely indoors until the winds have passed.
Heavy rain can also lead to flooding across the southern and central Philippines. Rain totals can reach 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) in many areas, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 22 inches (550 mm) expected in the hardest-hit areas. The heaviest rain is expected along a swath extending about 100 miles (160 km) to the north and south of Rai's track.
This rain can wash out roads and cause mudslides in mountainous terrain. Forecasters also warn that rivers can quickly rise and flood low-lying roads.
In addition to flooding from rainfall, a storm surge that could reach several feet in height (up to 4 meters) is expected to cause coastal inundation near Rai’s track as the strong winds from the storm push water onto the coast.
Due to the expected impacts from the rain, wind and storm surge, Rai has been rated as a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale.
While Rai is expected to lose wind intensity as it curves to the north across the South China Sea, meteorologists say residents of eastern Vietnam and southern China should monitor the storm and be ready to make preparations should Rai approach land.
Up until Rai was named, the most recent named tropical system in the basin was Super Typhoon Nyatoh, which roamed the open waters of the western Pacific from late November to early December.
While Rai will not rival Nyatoh in intensity, this storm will pose a serious threat to lives and property due to its projected impacts over land.
The last named storm to directly impact the Philippines this season was Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu, known as Maring in the Philippines, during the first half of October. This storm made landfall near Fuga Island in the northern Philippines on Oct. 11, before venturing across the South China Sea and making a second landfall along the east coast of Hainan.
Unlike the Atlantic and East Pacific basins, the West Pacific does not have seasonal bounds for its tropical season. On average, most of the West Pacific's tropical activity tends to occur between May and October.
