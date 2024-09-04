Several tropical threats lurk in Atlantic amid historic lull

Despite the lengthy and historical lull in tropical activity over the Atlantic basin, there are multiple features AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring now and in the days ahead.

Following Ernesto from mid-August, opportunities for tropical storms to form have been scarce, but there are several areas that AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring for tropical development into mid-September. At least one will have an impact on the United States.

AccuWeather hurricane experts have been closely watching a slow-moving storm that meandered from the Gulf of Mexico to Texas over the Labor Day weekend. Forecasters dubbed the system a tropical rainstorm to raise public awareness of its flooding potential for portions of the Lone Star State. The storm triggered incidents of flash flooding from the central Texas coast to the middle of the state.

That same tropical rainstorm has been trying to organize along the South Texas coast since Tuesday.

"There are concerns that it [the Texas system] could have enough time to evolve into a tropical depression or named tropical storm before pushing onshore along the central Gulf coast late in the week," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said, "The time spent over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters will be limited and stiff breezes above the system (wind shear) could prevent an official name designation based on winds."

Regardless of official designation based on wind criteria, the storm will bring locally torrential rain and the risk of flooding problems from coastal Texas to northern Florida and southern Georgia over the balance of this week.

Meanwhile, another area a few hundred miles off the mid-Atlantic coast is being watched closely into the end of the week.

This image of the western Atlantic was captured on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, and shows a developing storm off the East Coast of the United States. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite)

"This system had an evident weak circulation in the cloud patterns," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "Still, wind shear was strong overtop of the storm and may continue to hinder its escalation before moving onshore on Saturday in Atlantic Canada."

Thousands of miles farther south, patches of potential tropical trouble extend from just off the coast of Africa to the Caribbean and include two separate areas with a medium chance of development within the next seven days.

One area with medium risk over the central Atlantic may organize enough to become a tropical depression or storm from Friday to Sunday as it drifts westward.

A separate medium-risk area currently drifting westward across the Caribbean is not likely to organize and strengthen this week. However, it could escalate as it reaches southwestern Gulf of Mexico waters early next week.

"Should this upcoming southwestern Gulf feature become a tropical depression or tropical storm next week, it will be a question of steering breezes at the time," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, "These breezes may direct it westward into Mexico or perhaps allow it to drift northward and enter the bathtub of warm water over the central Gulf."

Another area with a risk of development is being tracked as it travels to the northeast of the Caribbean from late this week to this weekend. The chance of this system organizing into a tropical depression or tropical storm is low.

What happened to the rapid start to the hurricane season?

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has fallen below average pace, despite the record-setting 165-mph Category 5 Hurricane Beryl in July.

"The lull in tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes since Ernesto from Aug. 13 through Sept. 3, has not been witnessed since the 1968 season," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

AccuWeather’s Jon Porter was live on the AccuWeather Network on Sept. 4 to discuss how quiet the last few weeks have been in the tropics.

La Niña was expected to be a major player at this point of the season, but it has been much slower to evolve and influence the Atlantic hurricane season. Other factors, such as dry, dusty air from Africa and widespread wind shear have also worked to limit tropical activity.

Conditions are expected to balance out as September progresses, but AccuWeather has lowered its initial forecast of 20-25 named storms to 16-20. This is the first of any sources to lower numbers from an anticipated highly active hurricane season for 2024.

Porter stated that an above-historical average number of named systems is still anticipated, with six to 10 hurricanes in total compared to the average of seven. The historical average number of named storms in the Atlantic hurricane season is 14.

"The list includes upcoming additional impacts on the U.S. from tropical systems over the remainder of the season, so people should not let their guard down based on what has been going on since mid-August and slightly lower numbers anticipated," Porter said, "It just takes one storm to lead to great risk to lives and property."

Despite the ongoing lull in early September, warm waters can foster rapid intensification of tropical systems, which can be of great concern when it occurs near population centers in coastal areas. Hurricane Ian from 2022, which struck southwest Florida is a prime example of such danger.

