Recovery efforts begin after Hurricane Ian slammed South Carolina coast

Just one day after Hurricane Ian ushered in a catastrophic storm surge and promoted multiple water rescues, conditions have “dramatically” improved. On Saturday, recovery efforts promptly began along the Southeast coast.

One day after Hurricane Ian made its third and final U.S. landfall on South Carolina’s shore, conditions dramatically improved Charleston and points northward. Now a long road of recovery stands in front of storm survivors from Florida to North Carolina.

High-water rescue teams saved countless numbers of people who were stranded or trapped in coastal towns Friday after Ian's storm surge submerged roads, stalled vehicles and swept into homes.

In Litchfield, South Carolina, rescue crews had to trudge through waist-deep floodwaters to reach residents and pets. Less than five miles south of Litchfield, local police at Pawleys Island, South Carolina, described the flooding as "catastrophic" and documented the end of a pier collapsing before it floated away. Video of water rescues in the town showed floodwaters lapping at the front doors of homes, the roads completely submerged.

Ian made its third United States landfall Friday afternoon around 2:05 p.m. EDT near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph -- a Category 1 hurricane.

While the storm had lost a majority of its intensity, Ian was still a force to reckon with as its storm surge trapped people in their homes and plunged hundreds of thousands into the dark as it downed power lines.

At Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, the preliminary report of storm surge was the highest on record at 4.18 feet, surpassing the storm surge from Hurricane Joaquin (2015) and Hurricane Florence (2018).

Ian slams South Carolina

Further south, in Myrtle Beach, Mayor Brenda Bethune told AccuWeather in an interview on Friday that the storm surge came up “quite high” and a full assessment of the damage in Myrtle Beach was expected to take place on Saturday.

“As far as structural damage, we know of one hotel that lost a roof. Our first responders did have to help evacuate the people that were staying there and we know that another business lost their roof,” Bethune said. “As far as anything further than that we will find out [on Saturday] when our crews are out and about to assess everything.”

Powerful waves from Ian stranded an unoccupied shrimp boat onto the beach at Myrtle Beach. Beachgoers who watched the boat from a little tiny dot in the sea to it being washed up on the sand recalled the event to storm chaser Brandon Clement.

“It was crazy, I mean it was way out there cause all you see is the little light on it and I kept staring at it,” Denise Stallings, a beachgoer who witnessed the event told Clement. ‘It got a little closer and you could tell it was a boat and I was like “wow is somebody on it or what?’ We thought they were really out there fishing.”

Florida, Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas all declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster warning of heavy rain and significant storm surge along the coastline.

Ian unleashed near 100-mile-per-hour wind gusts along the South Carolina coastline Friday, with a 92-mph gust recorded at Shutes Folly, located in the Folly Island Channel east of downtown Charleston and roughly 60 miles southwest of Georgetown.

Crews from the South Carolina Department of Transportation have responded to over 500 calls for downed trees following the storm, according to the department.

The strong winds contributed to power outages across the Southeast, resulting in a total of over 1.8 million customers without power in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia by early Saturday morning, according to PowerOutage.US. The majority of these outages were focused in Florida, where some 1.3 million people remained without power following Ian's first two landfalls over the U.S. -- one over a barrier island and the other on the peninsula's mainland. More than 400,000 customers across North Carolina and South Carolina were without power as of early Saturday morning.

South Carolina's Charleston County declared a state of emergency Thursday ahead of landfall, opening shelters for people who needed a place to ride out the storm. Buses were available to transport people to shelters until strong winds made the drive too dangerous, and officials warned people living on the barrier islands or low-lying areas that historically flood to move to higher ground.

Police have closed the north causeway entrance after the effects from Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

As much as 18 inches of floodwater was recorded on the east side of Charleston by the Union Pier Terminal, AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline said.

Georgetown County, where Ian made landfall, didn't issue an evacuation order, but advised residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to "keep a close eye on conditions." The county didn't open shelters for the event and didn't distribute sandbags, adding that sandbags were available at most hardware stores.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg told AccuWeather that the intensity of the storm did not necessitate an evacuation order, but they did ask citizens to stay home and stay off the roads.

Reporting by AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline and Tony Laubach.

