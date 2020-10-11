How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes

In event of an extended power outage following severe weather, having a generator at home can be a huge advantage. But if used improperly, the devices can seriously harm or kill unsuspecting families.

7 of the most notorious October hurricanes in the Atlantic

The month yielded two of the deadliest hurricanes in the basin’s history — and the strongest hurricane to ever churn in the ocean also brewed during the calendar's 10th month.

AccuWeather School: How wildfires can lead to flash flooding

Water puts out fires, so how can wildfires cause flash flooding? The answer lies in what the wildfire leaves behind.