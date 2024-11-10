Rafael to cause trouble ahead of new tropical activity in Caribbean

Some tropical moisture from Rafael will seep into the southern United States, while eyes turn toward the Caribbean once again for new tropical development toward mid-November.

Even though the circulation from Rafael will continue to diminish, its moisture may be drawn northward into part of the Gulf Coast of the United States this week. AccuWeather meteorologists are homing in on yet more tropical development in the Caribbean toward the middle of the month.

This image, captured on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, shows a dwindling patch of showers and thunderstorms over the central Gulf of Mexico (upper left of center) and a disorganized array of showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Atlantic and Caribbean (right and lower). (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite)

Rafael wavering, wondering Gulf of Mexico

Rafael was quickly losing organization and circulation over the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and may soon be reduced to a shredded zone of downpours and thunderstorms.

Residual swells over the Gulf will continue to cause locally rough surf and strong rip currents along the northern and western coastal regions.

From Saturday to early Sunday, some of Rafael's moisture was sheared off from the then-yet well-defined tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. That moisture significantly enhanced the rain produced by a slow-moving front in parts of eastern Texas and Louisiana. The moisture merge resulted in 1-8 inches of rain and localized flash flooding.

What is left of Rafael's center is forecast to wander or loop around over the western and central Gulf over the next couple of days. However, the chances of the center making landfall as a tropical storm or depression in Mexico have diminished, and the feature may no longer be a trackable entity by midweek.

Increasing wind shear (stiff disruptive breezes) will continue to shred what is left of Rafael's circulation and much of its moisture.

"We believe that some or the bulk of Rafael's remaining moisture will be drawn northward into the central Gulf Coast region around the middle of the week as yet another non-tropical feature--a cold front moves from west to east over the lower Mississippi Valley," AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman said.

"The new cool front will also be more progressive than the one that unloaded 8 inches of rain on Saturday. Although downpours can produce minor flooding, persistent downpours aren’t expected and widespread flooding is not anticipated," Grady added.

Watching for new development in Caribbean

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor other goings on in the Tropics.

While one feature near the Bahamas is running out of time due to an approaching front and a surge in wind shear, the main part of the Caribbean remains a potential breeding ground for new tropical storms through the middle of November at least.

Once again, just as with Rafael most recently, the western and central part of the Caribbean Sea will be conducive for tropical depression and storm formation, provided that moisture increases over the region, wind shear remains low and there is a clustering of showers and thunderstorms in the first place.

North of the Caribbean, there will be a zone of wind shear that will initially tend to prevent the northward movement of any budding feature in the Caribbean. However, the natural blocking mechanism could dissolve during the third week of the month and allow any tropical storm to move northward, in which case interests in Florida may need to stay vigilant.

Should a feature organize, interests from Central America to southeastern Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica, Hispaniola and Puerto Rico should monitor the Caribbean for budding tropical activity and related torrential downpours and gusty thunderstorms beginning later next week.

The next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is Sara.

