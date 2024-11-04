Rafael becomes a hurricane in Caribbean, to threaten US by later this weekend

Hurricane Rafael in the Caribbean will eventually emerge over the Gulf of Mexico before delivering heavy rain to part of the United States.

Copied

John Tovar of ServiceMaster Restore offers advice in regards to restoring your home after it’s been devastated by a hurricane or other disasters.

Rafael has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall in the United States this coming weekend.

AccuWeather has been monitoring the threat since the middle of October, well before the National Hurricane Center issued potential development alerts. Hurricane experts designated a tropical rainstorm Saturday to further raise public awareness of the situation's potential seriousness.

As of 7:20 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Rafael strengthened into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The hurricane was moving toward the northwest at 15 mph and was located 20 miles to the southeast of Little Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

"Steering breezes will guide the hurricane on a northwesterly track that takes it near the Cayman Islands on Tuesday Night and then across Cuba at midweek," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, "In this zone, waters are sufficiently warm, and disruptive breezes and wind shear will be low."

As the hurricane moves northward through the middle of the week and gains wind intensity, heavy, flooding rain and damaging winds are expected across Cuba. There will be the likelihood of flash flooding and mudslides.

"Rafael is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in western Cuba," AccuWeather Meteorologist Geordan Lewis said. A storm surge of 6-10 feet can occur in parts of the south-facing coastline.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 2 for Cuba. The RealImpact™ Scale considers the magnitude of rainfall, storm surge, mudslides, flooding and wind, as well as the economic impacts on populated areas.

The Saffir-Simpson Scale only takes into account the storm's wind intensity.

Rafael will spend some time as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane before losing some wind intensity while approaching the U.S. central Gulf Coast this weekend due to progressively cooler waters and increasing wind shear. The RealImpact™ for the U.S. is a 1.

Rafael and its winds will be large enough and strong enough to create rough seas over the Gulf of Mexico, building surf and triggering beach erosion along shores. Some coastal flooding is likely to the north and east of the storm track, where winds will push Gulf waters shoreward.

Still great 'wiggle room' with Rafael's track toward US

The highest probability of landfall is along the central Louisiana coast. However, since steering breezes may change a bit late this week and this weekend due to the approach of a non-tropical storm from the south-central U.S., there is a wide window as to where landfall will occur. That landfall potential zone extends from the Florida Panhandle to the Texas coast.

Other scenarios take a much weaker tropical feature much farther to the west toward Mexico versus the U.S. In this case, impacts on the U.S. could be minimal, and Rafael could succumb to wind shear.

A stronger hurricane may also tend to track more to the east rather than north. In this case, impacts would be greater along the Florida Gulf coast, including from storm surge.

In yet another scenario, Rafael may lose so much wind intensity that it arrives in the U.S. as a tropical depression or wind and rainstorm. Regardless, this will not be a situation where there is a strengthening major hurricane that makes landfall in the U.S., but rather something less intense in terms of wind intensity. Impacts from rainfall can still be experienced well inland.

Dangerous and damaging effects will extend outward from the storm center, especially on its eastern side. People should not just focus on the eye path but rather on AccuWeather's forecast impact zones, which its team of dozens of meteorologists will heavily scrutinize throughout the storm's life cycle.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Will Rafael lead to another Helene in terms of flooding rainfall?

Together with the non-tropical storm, Rafael will spread a zone of drenching rain and locally severe thunderstorms over parts of the interior South Central and Southeastern states as it moves inland.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast to precede any direct rain from Rafael and may prime the dry landscape enough to trigger flooding more easily than if the new tropical storm were to move over the region by itself.

Fortunately, from a potential disaster standpoint, the rain from the midweek downpours is not forecast to significantly overlap with direct rainfall from Rafael. In late September, when there was also a heavy rain event that preceded Helene, torrential rainfall from both features overlapped in the southern Appalachians. Still, enough rain from either system, in this case, can lead to localized flash flooding, including in the southern Atlantic seaboard and in parts of the southern Appalachians.

Any tropical storm or hurricane that transitions to a tropical rainstorm has the potential for excessive rainfall and flooding.

Aside from the risk of flash flooding, which may be focused on a small area, the storm may bring much-needed rain and wildfire relief over a broad zone later this weekend to next week. In some cases, the storm duo may bring the first soaking rain in months to parts of the Central and Eastern states.

Elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic

AccuWeather meteorologists are watching another area that could churn out a tropical depression or storm as it approaches the Leeward Islands and moves along the northern islands of the Caribbean this week.

Sara is the next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season after Rafael.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.