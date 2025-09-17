Philippines, Taiwan, China brace for possible Super Typhoon Ragasa

Two tropical storms are in the offing for parts of the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China, and one could become a super typhoon.

The second tropical storm in less than a week in the West Pacific will affect the Philippines, southern Taiwan, southern China and Hong Kong over the next week -- and it could become a Super Typhoon, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Tropical Storm Mitag has made landfall in the Guangdong province, China. It is located northeast of Hong Kong and is moving west.

Tropical Storm Mitag makes landfall in China

Tropical Storm Mitag made landfall in coastal Guangdong province, China, just east of Hong Kong, on Friday evening, local time. The storm will continue to lose wind intensity and drift slightly west before becoming untrackable.

Tropical rainfall, some heavy, may continue into Saturday across southern China. Rainfall totals in these areas may reach up to 8 inches (200 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches (300 mm). Tropical wind gusts up to 60 mph (100 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph (120 km/h), are anticipated along the southern coast of China through Friday night and into Saturday.

Typhoon Ragasa could become a super typhoon

Another tropical depression, known as Nando in the Philippines, strengthened and became Tropical Storm Ragasa on Friday. It is currently moving northwest, and a more westerly track is expected to develop this weekend. Ragasa may reach typhoon intensity this weekend—equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (110 mph / 178 km/h).

The combination of wind, rain and coastal inundation will make this storm a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale in southern Taiwan, the northern Philippines and southern China.

The strengthening typhoon is projected to pass through the Luzon Strait early next week, delivering impacts to northern Luzon and southern Taiwan before reaching southern China later in the week. There is also a chance the storm could become the season's first super typhoon early next week—equivalent to a strong Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (150 mph / 241 km/h).

Tropical wind gusts up to 140 mph (225 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 160 mph (240 km/h), are expected across northern Luzon, the Babuyan Islands, Batanes and southern Taiwan from late Monday into Wednesday. Strong winds will also affect the coastal areas of Fujian, Guangdong and Guangxi provinces in China, as well as Hainan Island, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, local time. These powerful winds can create deadly waves and surf near the coast and cause structural damage, widespread power outages and prolonged logistical delays. Coastal inundation is also likely.

Tropical rainfall, some of it heavy, is expected across the northern Philippines—including the Babuyan Islands and Batanes—as well as southern and eastern Taiwan from late Monday, Sept. 22, into Wednesday, Sept. 24. Rainfall totals in these areas could reach up to 12 inches (300 mm), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches (760 mm). Additional rainfall of up to 8 inches (200 mm) is expected along the southern coast of China from late Tuesday into Thursday, local time. This amount of rain will trigger flooding, mudslides, structural damage and transportation delays.

A third tropical depression east-southeast of Honshu, Japan has become Tropical Storm Neoguri. At this time, no impacts to land are expected; however, conditions may shift and allow it to track closer to southern Honshu.

Since June, 19 tropical storms, including eight typhoons, have evolved in the western Pacific.