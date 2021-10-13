Pamela makes landfall in western Mexico as hurricane
Pamela's landfall in Mexico occurred only hours after it regained hurricane strength. Forecasters said the Category 1 storm was producing a life-threatening storm surge along the coast.
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Oct. 13, 2021 8:35 AM EDT
Hurricane Pamela is seen on satellite near the coast of Mexico on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)
Pamela was making landfall along the western coast of Mexico early Wednesday, producing a life-threatening storm surge and flooding only hours after it had regained hurricane strength.
As of 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Pamela was located about 40 miles northwest of Mazatlan, Mexico, and was tracking northeast at 14 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Pamela had sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
"Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km)," the NHC said.
Pamala's landfall occurred around 6 a.m. local time near the town of Estación Dimas, located in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.
On Tuesday morning, a hurricane warning and tropical storm warnings and watches were issued for parts of Mexico's southwestern coast as well as parts of extreme southern Baja California Sur, according to the NHC.
The 16th named storm of the 2021 East Pacific hurricane season, Pamela had weakened a bit Tuesday, becoming a tropical storm, before it eventually regained strength during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts will accompany Hurricane Pamela as it approaches the coast before then making landfall on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert and Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski.
As Pamela approaches the coast of western Mexico on Wednesday, a few factors will affect the intensity level of the storm.
Due to the threat of damaging winds and heavy rainfall expected from the storm, Pamela will be a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico.
In August, Grace rapidly intensified into a Category 3 (maximum sustained winds of 111 mph) storm right before landfall in eastern Mexico after previously journeying through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Other storms that have made landfall in Mexico this tropical season include Tropical Storm Dolores and hurricanes Nora and Olaf.
The heaviest rainfall from Pamela is expected to occur across areas of elevated terrain in the Mexican states of Sinaloa and Durango with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches (400 mm) forecast for parts of this region.
“Mudslides are likely to occur along the steeply sloped higher terrain and, when combined with the flash flooding potential, will pose a significant threat to lives and property. Travel will undoubtedly be impacted with major delays likely,” Miller said.
The strongest winds are expected to ravage the Mexican coastline where Pamela moves onshore from Wednesday into Wednesday night. Gusts of 90-110 mph (145-175 km/h) will be possible, and some could approach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 mph (193 km/h).
As Pamela tracks inland, a rapid loss of wind intensity is expected as the storm moves over higher terrain. This will cause Pamela to transition to a tropical rainstorm by Thursday.
Pamela could create flooding issues in Texas
Even as the storm becomes less potent, Pamela will remain a concern. Widespread rain will continue across central Mexico and spread into portions of Texas by late week.
“Large portions of both central and eastern Texas are set for a soaking later this week as Pamela crosses through the state, likely as a tropical rainstorm,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
Some locations could record rainfall totals as high as 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) spanning from central to northeastern Texas into Friday. One major population center forecast to fall in the bull's-eye of the heaviest rain is the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has received about 1.35 inches of rain so far in October, or about 31% of the 4.37 inches that is normal for the month, according to Gilbert.
This amount of rainfall can lead to significant flooding issues, especially in urban locations or places that have recently been pounded by severe weather.
While the bulk of the growing season is coming to an end across Texas, this upcoming week is still a vulnerable time for one major crop. The process of harvesting cotton is in full swing across portions of the state, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Texas is the top producer of cotton in the U.S. with 2.4 million hectares, or 9,266 square miles of cotton fields across the state as of 2018, according to OneSoil.
“Any heavy rain will hinder the cotton crop as the greatest opportunity to do damage to the crop is at this crucial harvest time,” Roys explained.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.