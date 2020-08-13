Searing heat wave to swell across West, spark highest temps in 3 years

A major hot spell will produce temperatures as high as 30 degrees above normal. And one city just over the Canadian border may challenge an all-time August high.

Read More Chevron right

AccuWeather Summer Camp: What makes a thunderstorm severe?

Lightning has killed an average of 25 people each of the last 10 years in the U.S., but that’s not what makes a thunderstorm severe.

Read More Chevron right

New study shows best and worst face masks to guard against coronavirus

A team of scientists analyzed more than a dozen of the most commonly-worn mask types and some of the masks, they concluded, are actually worse than wearing no mask at all.