Marie rapidly weakening in the East Pacific
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 3, 2020 6:12 AM
It may be near the end of the tropical season, but October hurricanes like Sandy, Matthew and Michael still packed a punch.
While Marie remains no threat to land as it swirls in the open eastern Pacific Ocean, forecasters say it could have indirect impacts to portions of Hawaii, Mexico and the West coast of the United States.
Marie became a tropical storm shortly after organizing into a tropical depression on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Marie strengthened into a hurricane the following day, making it the fourth hurricane of the East Pacific's season. On Thursday evening, Marie had rapidly strengthened to a Category 3 major hurricane. A major hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.
Further strengthening occurred on Friday morning as Marie reached Category 4 hurricane status with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Marie has rapidly lost wind intensity since Saturday as it moves through cooler waters, now at tropical storm strength.
Marie joined just two other storms in the basin that have achieved Category 4 strength thus far -- Douglas and Genevieve. Douglas tracked just north of the Hawaiian Islands in late July as a Category 1 hurricane by that point in its life cycle. Genevieve generally paralleled the western coast of Mexico during the latter half of August and tracked close enough to Baja California Sur to bring rain and gusty winds.
Marie poses no direct threat to Hawaii, Mexico or the United States, according to forecasters.
"However, large swells generated by the hurricane will propagate outward from the tropical cyclone, reaching the western coast of Mexico and along the coast of California, mostly from Point Conception northward," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
Rough and dangerous surf could also reach the east- and northeast-facing shores of the Hawaiian Islands this week.
Shipping interests are encouraged to monitor the progress of Marie and steer clear of the path of the storm to avoid dangerous seas.
Marie will transition to a non-tropical low by the latter half of the week.
Elsewhere in the East Pacific, a broad area of disorganized thunderstorm clusters to the west of Central America and south of southwestern Mexico is being monitored for possible tropical development this week, according to Kottlowski.
"There is a medium chance for tropical development in this area," Kottlowski said.
Including Marie, there have been 13 tropical storms with four hurricanes and three major hurricanes so far this season, which is on par with average. During a typical season, there are an average of 15.4 tropical storms with 7.6 hurricanes and 3.2 major hurricanes in the basin.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic basin has churned out yet another record-setting storm in its historic season -- Gamma. Tropical Storm Gamma will bring flooding rainfall and gusty winds to portions of Mexico into midweek. In addition, a new tropical depression is being monitored for possible impacts to the Gulf Coast.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.