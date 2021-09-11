Long-lived Hurricane Larry made landfall in Atlantic Canada
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Sep. 11, 2021 12:15 AM EDT
The storm will bring widespread impacts to Newfoundland, including dangerous seas, localized flooding and powerful winds.
Larry passed east of Bermuda as a hurricane on Thursday, delivering only a glancing blow, but its next target is currently experiencing a direct hit. Larry made landfall near South East Bight, on the island of Newfoundland, early Saturday morning, where it's bearing down with hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and pounding seas.The enormous storm will also continue to stir trouble along the East Coast of the United States through the first half of the weekend.
Ahead of the storm, the Canadian Hurricane Centre issued hurricane and tropical storm warnings for southeastern Newfoundland.
Hurricane Larry continued to gradually weaken on Friday and remained a Category 1 storm. Larry's maximum sustained winds were measured at 80 mph (130 km/h) as of 12 p.m. EDT Saturday. Larry was was moving toward the north-northeast at 47 mph (76 km/h).
In this closeup of Larry, taken on Friday morning, Sept. 10, 2021, Massachusetts can be seen to the upper left, while the southern coast of the island of Newfoundland, Canada, is just visible in the upper right. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The storm remained a massive one with hurricane-force winds of 74 mph (119 km/h) or greater extending 105 miles (165 km) outward from the center. Tropical storm-force winds of 39 mph (63 km/h) or greater extended outward from the center to 255 miles (405 km).
Due to Larry's persistence as a hurricane and a large storm in general, winds will continue to generate large swells that propagate outward from the center by more than 800 miles.
As these swells approach the shallow coastal waters along the Atlantic coast of the United States, large waves, powerful breakers and strong rip currents will be generated. These conditions will pose dangers to small craft and bathers.
Many beaches now have limited or no lifeguards on duty following the conclusion of the Labor Day holiday. Bathers and boaters are urged to follow all advisories set forth by officials. Rough surf and seas are forecast to diminish from south to north along the Atlantic coast through Saturday night. However, New England is still likely to experience rough surf conditions through Saturday night.
Larry is predicted to turn to the northeast into the weekend. Given that the storm was already as far west as Nova Scotia Thursday, that Canadian Maritime province, located in far southeastern Canada, will be spared a direct hit. Instead, Larry made landfall in Newfoundland, Canada.
"Larry is expected to slowly lose wind intensity over the next few days as the storm encounters increasing wind shear and progressively colder waters," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
Water temperatures at or above 78 F (26 C) are considered to be the approximate minimum threshold to sustain tropical systems. Water temperatures near Newfoundland are about 63 F (17 C), according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite data. Once Larry moved north of Massachusetts's latitude, although well offshore, it entered waters that no longer are supportive of a tropical system.
Larry is rated a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for Atlantic Canada.
Wind gusts of 80-100 mph (129-161 km/h) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 110 mph (177 km/h) are possible over a small area near where Larry makes landfall over the southeastern part of Newfoundland. Winds this strong can cause significant property damage.
As Larry loses wind intensity over colder waters, its forward speed is also forecast to increase substantially.
"This fast forward motion may limit high winds and heavy rainfall to 4-8 hours. However, the amount of rain during that time is still expected to bring general 1-4 inches (25-100 mm), which is enough to lead to flash flooding, road closures and washouts," Anderson explained.
Already, wind and rain is lashing at parts of Canada, including St. John's and Dildo, Newfoundland and Labrador. Power has also gone out in parts of St. John's, and trees were seen damaged and uprooted across the area.
The island of Newfoundland and Atlantic Canada, in general, are no strangers to adverse impacts from tropical systems, and the region is pounded by a dozen or more long-lasting nor'easters throughout the late autumn, winter and early spring.
In 2010, Hurricane Igor slammed Newfoundland and caused $200 million in damage, mostly from washed-out roads and bridges. Igor was the last system to officially make landfall as a hurricane on the island, and it unleashed up to 10 inches (250 mm) of rain.
"Newfoundland has been the target of nearly three dozen named tropical systems since 1950, although most were downgraded to non-tropical systems by landfall," said AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor and meteorologist Jesse Ferrell. AccuWeather refers to these systems as tropical wind and rainstorms due to the ongoing potential danger and damage due to not only heavy rain but also strong winds.
"The most recent direct hit was from Leslie in 2012, but that system was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical rainstorm before landfall," Ferrell said.
Beyond slamming Newfoundland, Larry may survive long enough to bring drenching rain and high-elevation snow to Greenland later this weekend. Seven named storms have tracked over Greenland since records were kept in 1850, although all of them had lost their tropical characteristics before hitting, according to Ferrell. The closest approach from a hurricane was from an unnamed storm in 1971.
Larry was named a tropical storm over the east-central Atlantic during the early morning hours of Sept. 1, after spending several hours as Tropical Depression Twelve on Aug. 31. Long-lived and large Larry has contributed a substantial amount of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season thus far. This measure helps to put into perspective not only the number of tropical storms and hurricanes but also the strength and duration of these systems.
The tracks of all tropical systems so far in 2021 as of Sept. 8, 2021, are seen in the image above. (AccuWeather)
As of Thursday, the ACE for 2021 was 72.5 compared to the 30-year (1981-2010) average to date of 46.2. Larry has accounted for nearly 40% of the entire ACE so far this season.
Friday, Sept. 10, marked the halfway point of the Atlantic hurricane season and also the climatological peak. AccuWeather forecasters say there will be the potential for plenty more tropical storms, hurricanes and even major hurricanes for 2021 as the year will remain on a well-above-average pace. During an average season, there are 14 named systems with seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
One area will be watched for tropical development near the Cabo Verde Islands this weekend to early next week. Another area near southeastern Mexico and the western Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for possible development late this weekend into next week. This new Gulf concern has the potential to unload torrential rain and raise the risk of flooding in northeastern Mexico and southeastern Texas next week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.