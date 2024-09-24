Flooding is among the most destructive and deadly aspects of a hurricane, and Helene will pose a significant storm surge risk due to its size and power as it approaches landfall. “This can be a large hurricane with life-threatening impacts such as storm surge and flooding rain hundreds of miles away from where the storm makes landfall,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. Storm surge between 1 and 3 feet is expected from the Florida Keys to Mobile, Alabama, but extensive coastal flooding is expected near and to the east of where Helene will make landfall.
Water will pile up in Tampa Bay, reaching 6 to 10 feet above normal tide levels, but the worst is expected farther north around Florida’s Big Bend. Storm surge levels may approach 15 feet along a 150-mile swath of the coast from near Apalachicola through Crystal River. A small area northeast of Apalachicola could experience even higher water levels, with surges reaching 15-20 feet—higher than most single-story buildings. Experts urge residents in this area to start preparing for the storm now and to heed local officials’ evacuation orders if issued.
This image of the western Caribbean Sea was captured on Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2024, shows showers and thunderstorms shortly before organizing into Tropical Storm Helene. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)
A tropical rainstorm in the western Caribbean has strengthened into Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The center of the storm is around 600 miles south of Tampa, but is expected to turn north, track through the gap between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico, where it will quickly ramp up into a large hurricane.
Helene will take a similar path to Hurricane Debby, which made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida on Aug. 5 as a Category 1 hurricane. However, Helene is forecast to be significantly larger and more powerful than Debby, making it a more dangerous storm. “A long week is on the way here with significant impacts at the coast and well inland,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.
A tropical rainstorm in the western Caribbean is on the verge of intensifying into a major storm, posing a significant risk to the United States. “The more I look at this scenario for this tropical rainstorm, the more and more concerned I’m getting,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. The rainstorm is expected to rapidly develop into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, hurricane watches have been issued for counties along and near Florida’s west coast, from Tallahassee to just north of Tampa. More than 8 million people in Florida live in the areas currently under hurricane watches.
Once the rainstorm organizes and strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be given a name, with Helene the next name on the list. To become a tropical storm, it needs to have a well-defined center of circulation and maximum sustained winds between 39 mph and 73 mph. AccuWeather is forecasting the storm to become a major Category 3 hurricane while tracking across the Gulf of Mexico with winds of at least 111 mph before making landfall in Florida on Thursday.
Just a few weeks removed and recovering from the effects of Hurricane Francine, Louisiana state officials are now preparing for another storm expected to impact the region as a hurricane this week.
“Southeast Louisiana is recovering from the effects of Hurricane Francine right now, but in Louisiana we always have to keep an eye on the Gulf,” Scott Adams told AccuWeather in an interview on Monday. Adams is the Special Assistant to the Director of Louisiana’s Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “We’re urging residents to be ready and to have a plan for emergencies,” he emphasized.
Although AccuWeather is currently forecasting the center of the impending hurricane to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle, Louisiana may still experience impacts from the storm. Adams encourages residents to visit GetAGamePlan.org to access emergency information and prepare for events such as hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare for the storm by purchasing food, water, and supplies, filling sandbags, and gathering medications and important documents in case an evacuation is ordered.
On Monday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 41 of the state’s 67 counties due to the threat of a landfalling hurricane later this week. “Now is the time to make an emergency plan, know your evacuation zone, and be as prepared as possible for the storm,” DeSantis said on Monday afternoon. This emergency declaration unlocks additional resources to help residents prepare and allows for improved coordination between local governments and emergency agencies. Experts recommend people have a disaster plan in place and a seven day supply of food and water for everyone in their household, including pets.
The hurricane is projected to follow a similar path to Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend last year as a Category 4 storm, and Hurricane Debby, which struck the same area of the state as a Category 1 storm in August.
The Florida Panhandle is on alert for a growing hurricane threat, with the potential for a major hurricane to make landfall on the region later this week. “It’s a beautiful morning out here at the beach, no signs that there’s trouble out in the tropics bringing some serious impacts here in just a few days,” AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell said while reporting live from Panama City Beach, Florida, on Monday morning. “We haven’t seen much as far as any storm preparedness today, but that is expected to change in the next 24 hours.”
Watch Wadell’s full report from Florida below:
The Hurricane Hunters take off to investigate the tropical rainstorm over the western Caribbean on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (U.S. Air Force)
All eyes are on the tropics this week with a hurricane predicted to make landfall in the United States on Thursday, and the Hurricane Hunters are preparing for an up-close look at the strengthening tropical system. Since the tropical rainstorm is in its infancy, the Hurricane Hunters flew a mission on Monday to determine if it had a closed center of circulation, which is essential for classifying it as a tropical depression, tropical storm, or hurricane. The data collected during the flight will also aid forecasters with future forecasts. Once the rainstorm has a defined center and sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it will be most likely named Tropical Storm Helene.
