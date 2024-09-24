Flooding is among the most destructive and deadly aspects of a hurricane, and Helene will pose a significant storm surge risk due to its size and power as it approaches landfall. “This can be a large hurricane with life-threatening impacts such as storm surge and flooding rain hundreds of miles away from where the storm makes landfall,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. Storm surge between 1 and 3 feet is expected from the Florida Keys to Mobile, Alabama, but extensive coastal flooding is expected near and to the east of where Helene will make landfall.

Water will pile up in Tampa Bay, reaching 6 to 10 feet above normal tide levels, but the worst is expected farther north around Florida’s Big Bend. Storm surge levels may approach 15 feet along a 150-mile swath of the coast from near Apalachicola through Crystal River. A small area northeast of Apalachicola could experience even higher water levels, with surges reaching 15-20 feet—higher than most single-story buildings. Experts urge residents in this area to start preparing for the storm now and to heed local officials’ evacuation orders if issued.