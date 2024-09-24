As of 10 a.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 27, these are some of the numbers associated with Hurricane Helene and the rain that preceded it.

27.55 inches

At Busick, North Carolina, a weather station has measured 27.55 inches of rain in the last 48 hours.

4.3 million

With more than 4 million customers without power, Helene has delivered the most concurrent power outages since the 2021 Texas cold snap, which had a similar number, according to PowerOutage.US. For hurricanes, this is the largest number since Hurricane Irma knocked out power to 7.6 million customers in 2017.

10x

Power outages increased 10-fold from 430,000 at 7 p.m. Thursday night to 4,300,000 at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

10.34 feet

The storm surge at Cedar Key, Florida, rose to 10.34 feet, beating by far the previous record from Hurricane Idalia on August 30, 2023, at 6.69 feet. Several other tidal gauges in the area also broke records.

107 mph

Although there weren't many weather stations in the remote area where it made landfall, the strongest wind gust recorded during Hurricane Helene was 107 mph at the West Tampa Buoy in the Gulf of Mexico. Perry, Florida also gusted to 98 mph, with 100 mph at Alma, Georgia.

18 warnings

The number of Particularly Dangerous Situation Flash Flood Emergency Warnings issued by the National Weather Service today is 18, the most in one day since Iowa Environmental Mesonet records began in 2002. This also breaks the record for the most in one month or year.

30 feet

Waves were measured as high as 30 feet by the Pulley Ridge Buoy off the coast of southwest Florida late Thursday.

56 gauges

The National Weather Service reported Friday morning that 56 of their river gauges are at moderate or major flood stage. At least four gauges have risen to all-time records.