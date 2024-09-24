While most in the southeast and beyond are still thinking about Helene, there may be more tropical activity in the first days of October, AccuWeather hurricane experts warn.

"The Central American gyre is very active at the moment, said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck.

But what exactly is a gyre?

The Central American gyre refers to a large area of cyclonic rotation anchored in Central America bridging the western Atlantic and eastern Pacific oceans. This region is active during the rainy season of the tropics, from May through November.

"There is the potential for one or more systems to develop from this broad circulation through the first days of October," Smerbeck emphasized.

Within this tropical gyre, the air is not only rotating counterclockwise, but it is also rising. Rising air generates clouds, showers and thunderstorms, which can then organize into a tropical depression or storm under the right conditions.

There is a medium risk of tropical development in the western Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexico from Oct. 1-4.

So far, the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has produced 10 named storms and six hurricanes. But with more than two months left, there is still plenty of time for more storm development.