Idalia to rampage across Southeast unleashing perilous conditions

Flooding rain, damaging winds and tornadoes are expected to follow along the formidable storm's path through Georgia and the Carolinas -- and the storm is likely to create dangerous surf for days.

On the morning of Aug. 30, AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell was in Perry, Florida, where Hurricane Idalia’s winds ripped apart signs and roofs of businesses and turned the debris into projectile missiles.

Flooding and damaging winds will continue to be Idalia’s legacy in part of the southeastern United States as the storm moves along into Thursday morning, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. However, even though the storm will swing out to sea later this week, it may linger long enough to continue to produce dangerous surf conditions through the Labor Day weekend.

Idalia will continue to pack a punch as it tracks just inland of the Southeast coast and loses wind intensity through Wednesday night.

Tropical downpours to raise flooding risk from Georgia to the Carolinas

Heavy rainfall and inland flooding are expected to be the most widespread impact from Idalia.

"A large swath of the Southeast will be at risk for flooding and coastal impacts, especially as Idalia interacts with a frontal boundary that is stalled out over the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

The preceding frontal boundary doused part of the region with localized downpours into Tuesday night.

"The heaviest rain will tend to fall north and west of the track of Idalia as it moves along from Florida to Georgia and the Carolinas into Wednesday night," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"Rain from Idalia totaling 4 to 8 inches can occur all the way through eastern Georgia and the Carolinas through late week, complicating vacation plans for some in the days leading up to the Labor Day weekend," Deger said. The heaviest rainfall ranging from 8-12 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches is most likely to occur from north-central Florida to southern and central Georgia.

Cities such as Macon, Georgia, Columbia, South Carolina, and Raleigh, North Carolina, are likely to observe a few inches of rain, potential street flooding and travel disruptions as Idalia moves along.

Storm drains should be cleared of any debris to lessen the risk of becoming clogged and resulting in street flooding during Idalia's deluge.

AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be a sharp variation on the northwestern side of the storm delineating which areas will pick up tropical downpours and which communities will remain dry. Latest indications point toward the heavy rain remaining southeast of the southern Appalachians, limiting the risk of mudslides in the high terrain.

Idalia to continue to pack a punch in terms of wind

Wind gusts are expected to remain strong enough with the storm to cause localized damage along the Southeast coast and roughly 100 miles inland across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

"The strongest winds will tend to occur near the center of Idalia and to the immediate south and east of the track," Rayno said. However, damaging gusts in squalls and thunderstorms can occur well away from the center and especially along the coast as winds blast inland from the ocean with little resistance.

Even though Idalia's peak winds have eased since landfall before 8 a.m. EDT, hurricane-force (74 mph or greater) gusts will persist near the coast well into Wednesday night. At this strength, a large number of trees may be toppled or damaged.

Tropical storm gusts of 40-60 mph will extend from northern Florida through much of the North Carolina coastal zone.

Falling trees will take down scores of power lines. Where the damage is extensive, it could take many days after the storm until power is restored to all locations.

Tornado risk to sweep along Southeast coast

Areas to the northeast of Idalia's center will face a higher risk of tornadoes and waterspouts. A tornado could briefly touch down anywhere to the east and south of the track of the storm.

Tornadoes in tropical systems can spin up quickly and be obscured by darkness or rainfall, making it vital for residents to ensure they have a way to receive severe weather warnings.

Cities in the area at risk for quick spin-up tornadoes Wednesday into early Thursday include Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Wilmington and Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Idalia's path beyond Thursday to become erratic, continue rough surf along US Atlantic coast

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the trends of Idalia's projected path beyond its sweep across the Southeast. Latest indications point toward the storm taking a more convoluted path off the Southeast coast, as opposed to steadily moving out to sea for the storm's duration.

As steering breezes diminish off the coast of the Southeast, Idalia may meander offshore for a time during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

"If this occurs, it is possible the system could loop around and head back toward the U.S. and perhaps Florida," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "However, the latest indications are that after a stall or southward dip for a day or two, the storm may resume a northeastward movement next week."

Regardless of whether what's left of Idalia comes back across part of the southeast U.S. with rain and perhaps wind, AccuWeather meteorologists say the storm's proximity to the coast will lead to a prolonged period of rough surf and rip currents for the Southeast beaches through the Labor Day weekend.

The conditions are likely to be dangerous for swimmers and hazardous for small craft, especially beyond the protection of intercoastal waterways. In some cases, lifeguards have left for the season due to other work and school obligations. The worst conditions will extend from northeastern Florida to southeastern Virginia, but dangerous rip currents can occur as far to the north as New England.

The combination of Franklin's distant swells and the proximity of Idalia's waves may take a toll on area beaches from northeastern Florida to the Carolinas and even along some beaches in the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Coastal flooding in the upper mid-Atlantic and New England may be limited to times of high tide and the full moon. Farther south, significant coastal flooding of several feet is likely from northeastern Florida to the Carolinas. The combination of heavy rain and above-average tides may lead to significant flooding in Charleston, South Carolina.

Idalia could help to enhance downpours across Bermuda starting this weekend. The island nation will get brushed by Franklin's outer rain bands into Wednesday night.

