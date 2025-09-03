Hurricane Kiko to impact Hawaii with wind, rain before mid-September

Hurricane Kiko is strengthening over the Pacific and could bring heavy rain, flooding, strong winds and dangerous surf to Hawaii by the middle of next week, depending on its track and intensity.

Hurricane Kiko is on a long path toward Hawaii, while Lorena is set to slam into Mexico this weekend.

Hurricane Kiko, currently located about halfway between southern Mexico and Hawaii, could be steered close to or over the Hawaiian Islands by the middle of next week and may make a rare landfall, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

As of Wednesday midday local time, Hurricane Kiko was about 1,650 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, drifting west at 7 mph. Kiko was a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

This image, captured at midday on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2025, shows Hurricane Kiko over the eastern Pacific Ocean. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

“Kiko is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane of at least Category 3 strength (111–129 mph) this week as it tracks west toward Hawaii,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. “The storm is in an environment with warm water and limited disruptive winds.”

Kiko could briefly reach Category 4 (130–156 mph) or Category 5 (157 mph or higher) intensity.

As the storm drifts westward this weekend, it will likely weaken as it encounters cooler waters and stronger disruptive winds.

“If Kiko continues toward Hawaii, even as a less intense tropical storm, it could still bring significant wind and rain to the islands next week,” DaSilva said.

The Big Island and its high mountains often act as a barrier to westbound tropical storms and hurricanes, causing many to pass south or north of the island. However, even a near-miss by the eye can bring significant impacts, as rain and tropical-storm-force winds can extend hundreds of miles from the center.

Kiko is a relatively small hurricane, with hurricane-force winds extending 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds reaching 90 miles. As it intensifies, changes within the eye (eyewall replacement cycles) may temporarily reduce wind strength but expand the storm’s wind and rain field, increasing the chance of impacts in Hawaii.

Impacts would be minimal only if Kiko steers well north or south of the islands or weakens before arrival.

Large swells generated by Kiko will propagate outward for hundreds of miles and may reach the Big Island by Sunday. Seas and surf will build ahead of the storm, so small craft, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution starting Monday.

The magnitude of impacts on the Hawaiian Islands will depend on the intensity and track of Kiko next week. The intensity will affect the strength of the winds, and the track will affect the primary direction of the winds.

In areas where winds blow uphill over the mountainous terrain, torrential rain and flooding may occur.

“Widespread rainfall of 1–2 inches is expected across the Hawaiian Islands from mid- to late next week as Kiko passes,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. “Rainfall of 2–4 inches is possible along the eastern and northern sides of the Big Island and across Maui. The highest totals of 4–8 inches, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches, are possible on the eastern and northern Big Island and northern Maui.”

This amount of rain could trigger flash flooding, road washouts and mudslides.

Downslope winds will create rain shadow areas with limited showers. In these areas, ongoing drought and strong winds may raise the risk of wildfire ignition and rapid spread as Kiko passes.

"As Kiko passes in the middle of next week, wind gusts of 40–50 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 60 mph, are possible along the windward sides of the Big Island, Maui and Oahu, including Honolulu,” Roys said.

Winds of this strength could cause localized tree damage and downed power lines.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, Hurricane Lorena is poised to bring dangerous conditions to Mexico through Friday and perhaps the southwestern United States starting this weekend.

