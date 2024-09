Helene: Essential information

Everything you need to know about evacuations, shelters and closures as Helene moves in for landfall.

Copied

Just a few weeks removed and recovering from the effects of Hurricane Francine, Louisiana state officials are now preparing for another storm expected to impact the region as a hurricane this week.

A major hurricane is coming to the Gulf of Mexico, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the fast-brewing, quick-moving storm can potentially bring life-threatening storm surge, flooding rainfall, and destructive winds to many communities along the Gulf Coast.

People in the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend region and much of the central and eastern Gulf coast need to complete preparations for major hurricane impacts by Wednesday night before hazardous conditions arrive by Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters advise.

“AccuWeather expert meteorologists expect this to be a highly impactful storm,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter. “This could be the storm that the 2024 hurricane season is remembered for.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 41 of Florida's 67 counties in advance of "Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine," according to an executive order released Monday.

"There is a significant threat of storm surge, coastal flooding and erosion, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and damaging winds to the Florida Gulf Coast," the order says, and "due to ... Hurricane Debby, the water tables and river levels across North and West-Central Florida remain above normal, and the additional incoming heavy rainfall will likely cause significant flooding."

The state of emergency affects Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

Hurricane category designations

Category 1: Winds 74-95 mph. These very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to their roofs, shingles, vinyl siding, and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap, and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.

Category 2: Winds 96-110 mph. Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage: Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.

Category 3: Winds 111-129 mph. Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

Category 4: Winds 130-156 mph. Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with the loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted, and power poles will be downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 5: Winds 157 mph or higher. Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

American Red Cross has deployed disaster workers

The American Red Cross is deploying trained disaster workers and staging emergency response vehicles, meals, shelter, and relief supplies in areas in the projected path of the storm.

As they become available, residents can find their nearest evacuation shelter by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App or visiting redcross.org/shelter.

You can find and download hurricane safety checklists in various languages at redcross.org and download the FREE Red Cross Emergency App to find emergency shelters near you.

During a disaster or emergency, you can rely on Red Cross shelters for:

Meals, snacks and water.

Health services (for disaster-related conditions) such as first aid, refilling lost prescriptions or replacing lost eyeglasses.

Emotional support and mental health services.

Charging stations for cell phones and medical devices.

Emergency supplies to help clean up after a disaster.

Access to multi-agency disaster-related resources in the community.

Access to caseworkers to help you with disaster recovery planning and financial assistance for those who qualify.

Who can stay at a Red Cross shelter?

Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter and all disaster assistance is free. We provide aid to all those in need, regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or citizenship status. We don’t require people to show any kind of identification to enter a Red Cross shelter, just their name and where they were living before the disaster. The Red Cross is also committed to helping people with a wide range of needs, including people with disabilities and mental illnesses, whether they are children or seniors. If you need to leave your home due to a disaster or emergency, you are welcome to come to a Red Cross shelter.

All Red Cross shelters are accessible to people with disabilities. Your service animal is also welcome. Please speak with a shelter worker if your service animal is in need of food or supplies.

Preparedness and safety tips

Gulf Coast residents in low-lying beach areas and flood-prone areas should take additional precautions. It is crucial for residents to remain informed and monitor news and weather updates closely. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures by securing outdoor belongings and preparing an emergency kit to be storm-ready.

Sign up for weather alerts:

Get the FREE AccuWeather app

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Florida residents: Sign up for your community or county warning system. Follow local weather alerts.



Download the free FEMA App available in English and Spanish languages to receive real-time weather alerts and find local emergency shelters in your area. You can find more hurricane preparedness information on Ready.gov and Listo.gov (Spanish language).

Put together an emergency kit

Gather food, water, and medicine. Organize supplies into a Go-Kit and a Stay-at-Home Kit.

Go-Kit: 3 days of supplies that you can carry with you. Include backup batteries and chargers for your devices (cell phone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.)

Stay-at-Home Kit: 2 weeks of supplies. Stores and pharmacies might be closed.

Have a 1-month supply of medication in a child-proof container.

Create a communication plan with your family

Include important contact information in your communication plan, such as:

Phone numbers and email addresses for everyone in your household

Phone numbers for your household's health care providers (doctors, pharmacists, counselors, and veterinarian)

Phone numbers and addresses for schools, childcare providers, caregivers, and workplaces

Phone numbers for emergency services, your utility providers, and your insurance companies

Poison Control Center: 800-222-1222

Animal Poison Control Helpline: 888-426-4435

Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

Review evacuation routes

Heed all directions of local emergency management, especially as it pertains to evacuations. If you must leave, bring your pets with you.

Find a local shelter,

Find an open Red Cross Shelter near you

Do not drive across flooded roads or past protective barriers. Turn around, don't drown.

Visit Drivetexas.org for flooded roads and conditions.

Protect pets

Founder and CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Lauree Simmons, offers tips on how you can keep your pets safe during storms, which also includes what pet items to bring with you in the event of evacuations.

The best thing you can do for your pets is to plan ahead so you are ready to care for them during a disaster. Bring your pets indoors as soon as local authorities say a storm is coming and have your pet emergency preparedness kit ready.

Contact your local emergency management agency for information about which emergency shelters allow pets. Try to call the shelter before you go, as some pet-friendly shelters may require advance notice. Your local humane society or veterinary hospital may also have information about where you can take your pets during an evacuation.

You can also go to a pet-friendly hotel or motel instead of a shelter. Have a list of pet-friendly lodging handy in case you need to evacuate quickly.

AccuWeather Team Coverage

AccuWeather is providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Helene’s landfall with a dedicated team of expert meteorologists, reporters, and storm chasers strategically positioned across the Gulf Coast.

TEAM COVERAGE GRPAHIC

Our team is working around the clock to deliver real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and the latest storm developments. From the initial impact to the aftermath, AccuWeather’s comprehensive reporting ensures you stay informed and prepared during this critical weather event.

You can also tune into the AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW for live coverage featuring hurricane experts and reports from the field. The AccuWeather Network is accessible via cable TV, while AccuWeather NOW offers comprehensive live streaming available on AccuWeather.com, Roku, Zumo, STIRR, LG, and Plex.