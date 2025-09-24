Frenzy of tropical storms looming off southeast US coast for late September

There could be two named tropical storms just off the Atlantic coast by late September, with both capable of bringing impacts to the Caribbean, Bahamas and the southeastern U.S. by late September.

In today’s Forecast Feed, AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno takes a look at the latest on the tropics.

The Atlantic basin is heating up as AccuWeather meteorologists track two systems with the potential to strengthen into tropical storms before the end of September. At least one is expected to reach hurricane strength, and the other could threaten the southeastern United States.

One tropical wave east of the Caribbean has already organized into a tropical rainstorm and could strengthen into a named tropical storm or even a hurricane in the coming days. A second tropical wave crossing the northern Caribbean is also showing signs of development, raising concerns for the Bahamas and potentially the U.S. East Coast.

The next two names on the list of tropical storms for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season are Humberto and Imelda.

This image was captured on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, and shows the two tropical waves of concern over the southwestern Atlantic. The batch of showers and thunderstorms to the right of center has been designated by AccuWeather meteorologists as a tropical rainstorm. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

The group of showers and thunderstorms, now designated as a tropical rainstorm, was located 700 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands in the northeast Caribbean Wednesday morning. This storm is forecast by AccuWeather to take a curved path between Bermuda and the East Coast of the U.S.

"This rainstorm is expected to strengthen and organize into a tropical storm later this week as it moves northwestward," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "It may intensify into a hurricane late this weekend or early next week."

The dashed red line represents AccuWeather meteorologists’ forecast path for the eye of the storm. The gray shaded areas on either side of the forecast path represent alternative paths the storm could take based on changing steering conditions. Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will extend well beyond the track of the eye.

Depending on conditions, such as the amounts of dry air and combative winds in its path, it could go on to become the next major hurricane of the season between Bermuda and the U.S.

This storm may track close enough to Bermuda to bring some rain and gusty winds starting Sunday evening.

One certainty is that seas, surf and increasing rip currents will build and impact beaches across the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the East Coast starting this weekend and perhaps lasting through the middle of next week.

Assisting with the likelihood of rising seas and surf is a second tropical wave currently tracking westward over the northern islands of the Caribbean.

"While this current tropical wave is poorly organized at midweek, it has a high chance of tropical development late this week and especially the weekend as it nears the Bahamas," DaSilva said.

"Regardless of tropical development, this wave will bring downpours and gusty winds to parts of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti," DaSilva added.

There is the potential for dangerous flash flooding, mudslides and sporadic power outages in some locations as this tropical wave moves along over the northern Caribbean islands.

Depending on the track and organization of the tropical wave, more significant wind and rain may develop as it moves across the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

It may be of the most concern to areas along the southern Atlantic coast of the U.S. during the first part of next week. While there is some potential that the other tropical rainstorm to the east may hinder the full development of this area farther west, both could evolve into tropical storms and hurricanes. Since the tropical wave farther west may be close to or could reach the U.S. coast, it could bring significant impacts in terms of wind, rain and surf.

Moisture over the western Atlantic, not associated with the tropics, will bring localized downpours and thunderstorms to parts of the Southeastern states this weekend to early next week. Some of that rain could be heavy enough without tropical intervention to trigger flash flooding. Should the western tropical entity reach the coast, the combined moisture could bring excessive rainfall and widespread flooding.

An atmospheric phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara Effect could occur next week with both tropical systems spinning around each other. This very rare storm behavior is named after Japanese meteorologist Sakuhei Fujiwhara, who first described the condition in a 1921 research paper.

The condition is similar to the teacup ride at an amusement park or ballroom dancers moving in unison. In this highly complex scenario, direct rain from both could remain offshore, or one or both could be flung toward the U.S. coast.

Interests in Bermuda, the northern Caribbean, the Bahamas and the eastern U.S. should monitor the progress of both tropical entities, as changes in track and intensity could significantly affect rain and wind impacts.

