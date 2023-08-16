Flooding disaster threatens Southern California as Hilary makes landfall

Hilary was making its presence felt in portions of Southern California at the start of the weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say this is just the start of what could be an "extraordinary event."

Hilary was making its presence felt in Southern California at the beginning of the weekend despite steadily losing wind intensity along the coast of Baja California. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that impacts from Hilary are likely to be highly disruptive, damaging and dangerous as the storm flings copious amounts of moisture northward into early week.

Sunday morning around 11 a.m. PDT, Hilary made landfall over the northern Baja California Peninsula, spreading copious amount of rain and gusty winds to the region.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a life-threatening flooding disaster is unfolding in some of the desert areas and mountains in Southern California to southern Nevada, where more than a year's worth of rain could fall.

“The impact from Hilary has the potential to be an extraordinary event, one that is rare and unprecedented," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said.

Downpours advancing northward ahead of Hilary were already resulting in flash flood warnings across the deserts of Southern California on Saturday, and AccuWeather's expert team of forecasters say that the worst of the storm's impacts are still to come.

On Sunday, 24-hour rainfall reports across Los Angeles County ranged upwards of three quarters of an inch and even up to 1.43 inches observed by the morning hours in Valyermo, California.

North of San Bernardino, California, a stretch of Interstate 15 was closed in both directions preemptively due to the expected heavy rainfall by the California Department of Transportation.

This image of Hilary was captured as the hurricane was near peak strength as a Category 4 storm several hundred miles off the coast of Mexico on Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2023. (NOAA Satellite)

Hilary peaked in intensity Thursday night as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, several hundred miles to the southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. As of Sunday morning, Hilary was a few hundreds of miles to the south-southeast of San Diego and peak sustained winds had slipped to 65 mph, or tropical storm strength.

Despite the storm losing wind intensity prior to landfall and passage into California, hurricane-force gusts of 74 mph or greater can still be spread along the coast.

This image of Category 1 Hurricane Hilary (center) was taken early Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Moisture was already streaming northward over the interior southwestern United States. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite).

However, by far, the most dangerous and potentially damaging aspect of Hilary in the U.S. will be torrential rainfall and flash flooding. For this reason, AccuWeather meteorologists have assigned a high to extreme risk to lives and property.

Forecasters have rated Hilary a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the United States predominantly due to the high risk of life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding.

Friday morning, the National Weather Service in San Diego issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the first time in the local office's history. Friday evening, the watches had been upgraded to Tropical Storm Warnings for Catalina Island and areas along the California coastline from the Mexican border to Point Mugu.

Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, coastal waters bearing the brunt of Hilary

"As Hilary moved over progressively cooler water this weekend, peak winds have steadily declined," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

Water temperatures off Southern California's coast are similar to those near Atlantic Canada this time of year and generally in the upper 50s to low 70s. The threshold for tropical systems to thrive is about 80 degrees.

Despite the downward trend of winds, the storm will spread damaging wind gusts, pounding waves, coastal flooding and erosion to the western shoreline of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. In this part of Mexico, torrential rain, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches, will lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

Due to the impacts of heavy rain and strong winds in Mexico, Hilary has been rated a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes. In Mexico, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 110 mph is projected.

Massive seas offshore will continue to pose a significant danger to vessels in the region. Forecasters strongly recommend that small craft remain in port.

Heavy swells have built northward along the coast of Southern California on Sunday, and high waves will pose dangers to small craft and swimmers alike. Tornadoes and waterspouts are also possible.

High risk of excessive rainfall, flash flooding and infrastructure damage from California to Nevada

Even though Hilary will not be a powerhouse in terms of winds for the United States, there will be a tremendous risk to lives and property from torrential downpours and the likelihood of record rainfall.

Gusty winds are still likely to knock down trees, cause power outages and lead to minor property damage can occur, according to DePodwin. Since Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists sounded the alert for damaging and life-threatening flash flooding in Southern California and other parts of the southwestern United States in anticipation of Hilary's potentially historic rainfall.

While the first downpours already spread into parts of the Southwest on Saturday, the worst conditions from Southern California to Nevada and western Arizona will continue through Monday morning.

Flood watches stretched from California and Arizona to Oregon and Idaho ahead of Hilary's rain. Evacuation warnings have been issued for some communities in San Bernardino County, California, in anticipation of the storm, the county's sheriff's office announced on Saturday.

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service issued a high risk of excessive rainfall for the low deserts to the eastern slopes of the mountains in Southern California. This is the first time on record that the NWS has issued such an advisory in the area, at least in the last 13 years. The high-risk zone includes Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley, California.

Palm Springs can potentially receive an entire year's worth of rain from this storm over 24-48 hours. Much of the rain may fall in several hours. The historical average annual rainfall for the desert town is just over 5 inches.

A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast to fall with the likelihood of a foot of rain or more in the wettest locations in Southern California and west-central Nevada. A substantial amount of that rain will fall in less than 12 hours. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 20 inches is projected.

In addition to Palm Springs, torrential rainfall and flooding are likely in other desert cities and parks, including Las Vegas and Death Valley, which could turn into a massive lake. The heaviest rain and worst flooding is likely to stay west of Phoenix, but flash flooding is likely in metro areas along the Colorado River basin.

Infrastructure in the area may not be able to handle the historic rainfall amounts.

"Across interior Southern California, road and rail line closures due to major flooding, washouts and mudslides are likely, putting a significant strain on infrastructure," DePodwin said.

Some sections of major highways and rail systems may be damaged to the point where they could be closed for an extended period following the storm.

The magnitude of flooding is likely to drop off substantially to the east and west of Hilary as it pushes inland over a narrow corridor of the western U.S. as a tropical rainstorm.

However, locally heavy rain and isolated flooding may extend as far to the north as Montana next week, AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. Thunderstorms that erupt on the fringe of the rain zone may spark new wildfires.

Tropical storm conditions forecast from San Diego to Los Angeles

While the mountains just inland will shelter coastal areas of Southern California from the heaviest rain, downpours will lead to localized flash flooding in the metro areas from San Diego to Los Angeles and perhaps Santa Barbara. August is typically a bone-dry month along much of the coast of Southern California.

The worst conditions from Hilary with difficult and dangerous travel will increase on Sunday and remain Sunday night, lasting into at least early Monday morning. Some roads may be flooded by heavy rain and overwash from the ocean or blocked by fallen trees and power lines.

Motorists should expect road closures and ground stops to be in place at area airports. Seaports may be shut down for a time as well due to large waves, high winds and massive offshore seas.

Frequent wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph are likely in coastal areas, but gusts between 60 and 80 mph are likely over the ridges and through some of the canyons.

All three Major League Baseball teams in Southern California (the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Anaheim Angels) are home this weekend. On Friday, all three teams opted to play split doubleheaders on Saturday to try to prevent any games from being rained out. The Padres have had only three rainouts at Petco Park in about 20 years.

Hilary could hit California's agricultural region hard

California is responsible for producing approximately two-thirds of the fruits and one-third of the vegetables produced in the U.S., according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

July through October are the busiest harvest months of the year, particularly in the San Joaquin Valley where most of the produce is grown.

In this Friday June 21, 2019 photo, the sun peaks past almonds growing on the branches of an almond tree at the Wenger Ranch in Modesto, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

"A cool, wet spring has the harvest of many crops behind schedule," AccuWeather Agricultural Meteorologists Dale Mohler said. "Fresh fruits and vegetables may be susceptible to mold and spoilage due to excessive rain and further delays in the harvest from the storm. Cotton may be discolored, and yields may be reduced. Winds may knock almonds to the ground, where they may become moldy or rot due to the incoming rain."

A quick and significant rise along tributary streams and rivers of the San Joaquin is likely from Sunday to Tuesday. A significant surge of water may follow along the San Joaquin River as well.

On a potentially positive note, the delay in harvest may avoid a disaster in the raisin industry.

"All U.S. raisins are grown within a 75-mile radius of Fresno, California," Mohler said. "Growers may just halt the already delayed harvest, which is just getting underway, until after Hilary's rains have moved by."

If a substantial number of roads and rails are damaged in Southern California, shipping of crops and other products from California to parts of the U.S. could be subject to further delays.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.