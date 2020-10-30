Hurricane Eta set to batter Central America as Cat 4 storm

The 28th named storm of the season rapidly intensified on Monday to Category 3 force and was packing 120-mph winds as it closed in on Honduras and Nicaragua. And it was still strengthening.

Mini November heat wave will send temps soaring

The weather is about to change in dramatic fashion. How high will temperatures go? High enough to challenge a record in one city – which has already seen several inches of snow – that’s stood since 1874.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Head of WHO begins quarantine

Elsewhere in Europe, officials continue to tighten restrictions. And Prince William revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and, at one point, was reportedly "struggling to breathe."