Danielle to regain hurricane strength as it roams Atlantic

The silence of nearly two months of no organized tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean was shattered on Thursday when Tropical Storm Danielle formed. Danielle quickly went on to grab another accolade: the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.

One day after becoming a tropical storm, the first in the basin since Colin in early July, Danielle strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane for a time over the North Atlantic Ocean on Friday morning. Danielle retained this status until early Saturday morning when its nearly stationary movement caused the system to lose wind intensity and it once again became a tropical storm.

AccuWeather forecasters expect Danielle to reach hurricane status again this weekend.

Early Saturday, the storm wasn't a threat to land as it was located 900 miles (1,450 km) west of the Azores, an island chain located to the west of Portugal. Danielle had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (112 km/h) and was nearly stationary, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward from Danielle's center up to 125 miles (200 km).

Danielle's development occurred right after an unusually quiet August. In fact, it was the first time in 25 years that the Atlantic basin had zero named tropical systems in the month of August.

This season has been dramatically different compared to the hyperactive 2020 and 2021 Atlantic seasons. The current season has fallen behind the pace of an average hurricane season. The first hurricane of an Atlantic season typically develops by Aug. 11, according to the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020 compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tropical Storm Danielle churns in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AccuWeather RealVue™ satellite)

After reaching hurricane status once again later this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters expect Danielle to maintain this strength into the middle of the upcoming week before the storm meets more hostile conditions for development.

As the storm treks northeastward through the middle of next week, Danielle is likely to move into an area of lower water temperatures, which will likely cause it to lose wind intensity.

"There is a small chance that a dip in the jet stream may try to grab Danielle and pull it more to the north, toward the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador or Greenland for a time next week. If this occurs, it could delay, limit or prevent direct moisture from reaching the United Kingdom," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Danielle is no longer alone in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl formed late Friday night northeast of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands and is on track to bring periods of rain to some of the islands this weekend, before making a sharp turn toward the northeast.

