Could another 'homebrew' tropical system develop near East Coast?
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 6, 2020 1:05 PM
Tropical Storm Edouard formed over the holiday weekend, but Bernie Rayno says another area closer to the U.S. bears watching for development.
Records continue to fall in the Atlantic basin just over a month into the 2020 hurricane season, and there is the potential for more tropical development this week.
Following the formation of Tropical Storm Edouard, which peaked Monday as a minimal tropical storm over the open Atlantic but may pester Ireland later this week with modest amounts of rain and some gusty winds, forecasters' eyes now turn once again to the lingering disturbed weather in coastal areas of the Southeastern states.
Edouard became the earliest fifth tropical storm in any Atlantic hurricane season since the satellite era of the 1960s. Edouard beat out Emily, which formed on July 12 and went on to become a Category 5 hurricane in the Caribbean Sea in 2005, by a week.
Now, with Edouard weakening and tracking toward Europe, AccuWeather meteorologists are closely scrutinizing a large portion of the Atlantic coast of the United States as the area of disturbed weather could become Tropical Depression Six or even Tropical Storm Fay during the middle to latter part of this week.
This image captured on Monday, July 6, 2020, shows an ongoing mass of clouds over the southeastern United States and adjacent coastal waters of the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA/GOES-East)
"This zone along the Southeast coast represents the main region of lower atmospheric pressure, moisture in the atmosphere and low wind shear relative to much of the Atlantic basin," AccuWeather's top hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.
Vast areas of dry air, Saharan dust and wind shear have been suppressing tropical activity over much of the Atlantic basin over the past month and are expected to continue to do so in the coming weeks. However, there could be one or two exceptions, forecasters say.
While wind shear and dry air have increased just off part of the Atlantic coast to start this week, both are forecast to decrease once again during the middle and latter parts of the week.
This image captured on Monday, July 6, 2020, shows vast areas of dry air and dust (yellow, orange and red colors) over the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. Dust was lacking from the Gulf and Bahamas waters as well as a small patch east of the Windward and Leeward islands. (NOAA/GOES-East)
During Sunday night, a weak disturbance spun onshore from the Gulf of Mexico and will spend a short time over land in the Southeast states into midweek.
"Whether or not this feature or something else brews as a tropical system along the coast from the Carolinas to New Jersey during the middle to latter part of this week cannot be said with certainty at this point. We estimate that chance now around 50%, which is much higher from than before for the same period," Kottlowski said.
It does appear that some sort of storm system will take shape and drift northward with drenching showers, gusty thunderstorms and choppy seas and surf from Wednesday to Friday.
"If the feature hugs the coast, then the chance of it ramping up quickly to a tropical depression or storm may be much lower than if the system were to shift a short distance offshore," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
These storms are often referred to as "homegrown," because they develop close to the United States, and it’s the interaction between the jet stream and the tropics that can form them, according to AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.
Areas of slow-moving and drenching showers and thunderstorms will continue to pester the Southeast states in general through midweek.
Next, this batch of showers and thunderstorms will begin to move northward on Thursday and Friday.
By Friday, the system is likely to exert most of its influence on the upper mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts.
Over the weekend, the feature is likely to move off to the Northeast and away from New England at a fairly swift pace. This means that the weather should improve markedly by Saturday in the mid-Atlantic and during Saturday in New England following any drenching downpours and unsettled surf conditions.
Should the system become a tropical depression and strengthen to a tropical storm, it would take the name Fay.
The earliest sixth-named storm on record was Franklin during the record-breaking 2005 Atlantic hurricane season, the same season which produced Hurricane Katrina in late August. Franklin formed on July 21, near the central Bahamas, and traveled northeastward, well to the east of the U.S. coast. The storm did not reach hurricane strength.
AccuWeather is projecting a busy season ahead with 14-20 named tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes and four to six major hurricanes. Five tropical storms are already in the books for the season, with one U.S. landfall.
Cristobal became the earliest "C" named storm in recorded history for the Atlantic on June 2, a feat that typically does not occur until around the middle of August. The storm went on to crash ashore along the U.S. Gulf Coast, where it unleashed flooding. Dolly was the second-earliest "D" named storm ever in the basin, but it moved out to sea without impacting land.
Arthur and Bertha, as well as Dolly, formed in the same near-coast waters of the eastern U.S. this season. Both Arthur and Bertha formed in May.
There is another patch where tropical activity may come to life over the next several days.
"We are monitoring a tropical disturbance that was east of Barbados in the Caribbean on Monday morning," Kottlowski said.
The feature is in a zone of low wind shear but within an extensive region of dry air and dust.
"Generally, this is often enough to suppress tropical development, but we have seen systems like this briefly flare up then diminish if they can overcome the dry air for a time," Kottlowski explained.
Beyond Fay, the next two named storms on the list for 2020 are Gonzalo and Hanna.
The 2005 hurricane season also holds the earliest dates for tropical storms through the letter "K" when Katrina formed on Aug. 24. Gert formed on July 24, 2005, followed by Harvey on Aug. 3. This was not the same Harvey that flooded Texas in 2017.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
