Category 4 Hurricane Humberto to create heavy seas and bring rain, wind to Bermuda

Hurricane Humberto is expected to pass near Bermuda during Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the risk of strong winds, heavy rainfall. The powerful hurricane will create massive seas over the western Atlantic.

Copied

In Saturday’s Forecast Feed, AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish breaks down the latest concerns with two tropical systems in the Atlantic at the start of next week.

Category 4 Hurricane Humberto was located about 585 miles south of Bermuda on Sunday morning and is forecast to track about 100 miles to the west and northwest of Bermuda during Tuesday night and Wednesday with the potential for tropical storm force conditions, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Humberto is forecast to take a curved path over the west-central Atlantic. Humberto peaked at Category 5 hurricane intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale for a time on Saturday, when it was packing 160-mph sustained winds. On Sunday morning, the peak winds had dropped slightly to 155 mph. The Saffir-Simpson Scale ranges from 1 to 5, with five being the most intense. At this strength, winds will generate large swells that will spread outward from the center.

The swells from Humberto will reach the north- and northeast-facing beaches of the northern Caribbean islands into the first part of this week and the beaches along the Atlantic Coast of the United States for much of next week.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Humberto recently underwent rapid intensification, strengthening from a 65-mph tropical storm late Thursday evening to a 145-mph Category 4 hurricane in 24 hours by late Friday evening.

This image of Category 4 Hurricane Humberto was captured on Sunday morning, Sept. 28, 2025. Humberto is taking a curved path east of the United States, but one that could bring the dangerous storm close to Bermuda. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

The benchmark for rapid strengthening is 35 mph in 24 hours or less. Days earlier, Gabrielle gained 55 mph of wind in 25 hours. During mid-August, Erin strengthened from a 75-mph Category 1 hurricane to a 160-mph Category 5 in less than 24 hours. Humberto is the second Category 5 hurricane of the season.

As Humberto moves along, its overall size will likely grow due to changes within the eye. Each eyewall cycle tends to fluctuate the overall peak intensity of the hurricane, but also pushes hurricane and tropical storm winds farther out from the center. Humberto could climb back to Category 5 status at times.

As of Sunday morning, hurricane winds were confined to within 35 miles of the eye, but tropical storm winds extended outward from the center to 140 miles.

The greatest risk Humberto poses through Monday will be to marine interests due to massive seas of 40-60 feet likely near the center.

In comparison to Gabrielle, which passed about 175 miles to the east of Bermuda with only breezy conditions and rough seas, impacts in Bermuda will be more significant with Humberto.

Conditions will deteriorate in Bermuda on Tuesday and may continue into Wednesday with strong wind gusts, squally rain, strong rip currents and massive seas outside of the islands' reefs.

Should Humberto's track shift farther to the east by 50-75 miles, then much more severe conditions could occur in Bermuda. Correspondingly, should Humberto's track end up being farther to the west by roughly the same distance, conditions only bordering on tropical storm force winds and some rain squalls would be likely.

In either case, surf will be hazardous for swimmers, and seas will be dangerous for both small and large crafts in the vicinity.

Humberto's intense nature could pull on budding Tropical Storm Imelda, which will bring heavy rain, flooding, wind and coastal erosion to part of the southeastern coast of the United States for the upcoming week. Should Humberto pull on Imelda just a bit, less intense rain and wind might occur along the southern Atlantic Coast of the U.S., with the storm tracking offshore rather than nearing the coast.

Humberto, along with Imelda, will contribute to rough seas and hazardous surf along much of the U.S. Atlantic Coast for much of this week.

Interests in Bermuda need to monitor Imelda

There has been a critical development with the track of future Tropical Storm and Hurricane Imelda. Later next week, steering currents and a tug from the departing Humberto are forecast to guide Imelda eastward on a path that could take it very close to Bermuda.

The dashed red line represents AccuWeather meteorologists’ forecast path for the eye of the storm. The gray shaded areas on either side of the forecast path represent alternative paths the storm could take based on changing steering conditions. Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will extend well beyond the track of the eye.

This could bring more substantial rain, wind and seas to the islands, when compared to Humberto.