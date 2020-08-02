Carolinas prepare for Isaias impact
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 2, 2020 8:05 PM
The storm will first unleash damaging impacts across eastern Florida before it sets its sights on the Carolinas.
Isaias is forecast to take a curved path just south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, late Monday or Monday night, after scraping the eastern coast of the Florida Peninsula into early Monday.
Even though the Carolinas are predicted to take the brunt of Isaias, the exact impacts will depend on where the storm makes landfall and how much strength the storm is able to maintain into the beginning of the week. Isaias weakened to a tropical storm late Saturday afternoon after making landfall over the Bahamas.
"The storm was experiencing major westerly wind shear, or strong westerly winds aloft, which was causing the storm to tilt significantly to the right in the vertical on Sunday," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio.
"This is a sign that the storm is not likely to regain hurricane strength," he added.
Even though Isaias will have issues with overall intensity, it still poses a significant threat for flooding from heavy rain and near the coast from the Atlantic as well as potentially damaging winds near and east of the center of the storm.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency for portions of the state on Friday and urged residents to take the storm seriously.
Cooper has authorized the activation of up to 150 members of the North Carolina National Guard to be used if needed as well as water rescue teams.
Officials were already anticipating the storm's arrival and taking steps to mitigate potential impacts late last week. Mandatory evacuations were issued Friday on Ocracoke Island, one of the places hardest hit last year by Hurricane Dorian.
"A hurricane during a pandemic is double trouble," Cooper tweeted on Friday. "But the state has been carefully preparing for this scenario."
On Saturday, the storm had already begun to shown signs of weakening after it interacted with the Bahamas and battled against an area of moderate wind shear and dry air -- both factors that can cause organized tropical systems to weaken. Despite the fact that the storm is churning over very warm waters of the Gulf Stream, sufficiently warm enough to allow the hurricane to maintain strength, Isaias weakened to a tropical storm late Saturday afternoon.
Isaias was moving to the north-northwest at 9 mph Sunday afternoon with sustained winds at 65 mph, and the eye is expected to come within 25 miles of the Florida coast at its closest approach.
Despite a forecast of lessening wind strength throughout the day on Monday, Isaias is still forecast to bring areas of flooding and strong winds to the region. Because of this, Isaias is forecast to be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a nuanced scale that AccuWeather introduced during the 2019 hurricane season to help better indicate the level of impacts a storm will bring.
Winds will pick up across South Carolina late Sunday night as the storm approaches the region, then will spread into eastern North Carolina throughout the day.
"Wind gusts of 40-60 mph will occur over the eastern Carolinas as Isaias moves through the area," stated Rossio.
Near and just east of where Isaias makes landfall, mainly over the Outer Banks of North Carolina, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph cannot be ruled out.
Due to the small size of Isaias, which was previously a large and sprawling storm, the storm's first outer rain bands aren't expected to arrive into the Carolinas until Monday with the heaviest rain to blossom during Monday night.
"Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will be common across the Bahamas and the eastern part of the Carolinas. Locally higher amounts of 4-8 inches along where the center of the storm tracks," Rossio added.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches is possible, especially in the higher terrain. This amount of rainfall can lead to flash flooding across the region.
In addition to the rain, storm surge of 3-6 feet expected to the east of where Isaias makes landfall, in particular over the Outer Banks, could cause coastal flooding. A total of 1-3 feet of inundation is expected elsewhere in the Southeast.
Meanwhile, forecasters were warning residents all along the Eastern Seaboard to keep tabs on Isaias. The storm will track inland of the Northeastern states during Tuesday and Wednesday. Rough surf, coastal flooding and tropical storm-force wind gusts are forecast along the northeastern U.S. coast. Heavy rain and flooding downpours will extend inland, west of I-95.
It’s not just meteorologists who need to keep a close eye on how storms develop and where they’re heading. AccuWeather users can now do that from home using our local hurricane tracker pages that provide detailed information about a specific location.
Click on the city name to track how Isaias will impact each place as it churns northward: Miami, Florida; Daytona Beach, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Ocean City, New Jersey; New York City; Boston, Massachusetts.
