US has sustained 10 billion-dollar weather disasters already in 2020

It's the sixth straight year that at least 10 events caused a minimum of $1 billion in damages each. And one NOAA expert warned that the remainder of this year could be especially bad.

Daily coronavirus briefing: 'I am worried,' CDC director says

Robert Redfield said Tuesday that "the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021" will be "one of the most difficult times that we've experienced in American public health" due a confluence of two crises.

Sunken medieval Italian village may resurface for 1st time since 1994

As the preserved structures of the European village may soon be revealed, experts say "there's virtually no scenario" under which one of three sinking American cities will exist at the end of the century.