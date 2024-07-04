Beryl pummels Jamaica, Cayman Islands as death toll rises

Hurricane Beryl delivered a devastating blow to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands as it charged across the Caribbean Sea and is now closing in on Mexico.

As Hurricane Beryl barrels through the island nation of Jamaica, Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula and southern Texas brace for the impending threat from the storm.

The death toll continues to rise as Hurricane Beryl plows across the Caribbean Sea as a dangerous storm with its sights now set on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

After blasting the Windward Islands at the start of the week and becoming the earliest Category 5 on record, Beryl swiped Jamaica on Wednesday.

The eye of the hurricane came within miles of the coast of Jamaica but never officially made landfall. That didn't stop wind-driven rain from pounding the island for hours, toppling trees and blocking roads across the island.

Early Thursday morning, the center of the storm passed just southwest of Grand Cayman Island.

At least nine people have died due to Beryl, according to The Associated Press.

Heavy rains and strong winds from Hurricane Beryl pounding the coast of Jamaica after the powerful storm devastated parts of the southeast Caribbean, where it left a trail of death and destruction in Montego Bay, Jamaica on July 3, 2024. (Photo by Curtis Kitchen/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the scope of the damage is coming into focus in the Windward Islands, which took the brunt of the storm's wrath when Beryl was near peak strength.

Beryl damaged around 95% of all homes in Mayreau and Union Island, according to the AP.

Storm Chaser Brandon Clement was in Carriacou as Beryl made landfall on Monday and described it as "the most intense hurricane" he had ever experienced.

Footage from the island showed the once-lush landscape appeared brown in the wake of the hurricane as winds ripped leaves and branches from scores of trees.

"Debris just filled the air," Clement said. "The sound of debris, it sounded like you would hear in a tornado.

Watch the video below to see Clement's full interview with AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.