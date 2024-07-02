Community Note on X disregards AccuWeather’s mission to save lives and safeguard communities

AccuWeather’s commitment to Superior Accuracy™ and life-saving forecasting was constrained by a crowdsourced program called Community Note on X.

Copied

Fishing vessels damaged by Hurricane Beryl sit upended at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

-AccuWeather provided the first forecast track for Beryl a day ahead of all other known sources as part of its mission to inform people as early as possible about major weather events. AccuWeather users, once again, received more valuable advance notice about the developing hurricane.

-The Community Note feature on X was incorrectly used to state that official hurricane forecasts should come from the National Hurricane Center and that the AccuWeather forecast had "very little" data to support it. This deceiving ‘Note’ created confusion and uncertainty that ultimately put lives at risk due to the rapid development of this dangerous hurricane.

-AccuWeather has historically and routinely issued forecasts for not only hurricanes but other severe events ahead of all other sources with the intent to help keep people safer and make better decisions, giving them as much time to prepare as possible.

AccuWeather’s mission to save lives and protect property faced a critical test when its data-backed Forecast EyePath® was received with criticism on X. AccuWeather’s expert team of meteorologists was monitoring a developing tropical threat in the Atlantic basin on the morning of June 27. By 2pm EDT that day, dozens of AccuWeather experts issued a pivotal AccuWeather Forecast EyePath® projecting the tropical rainstorm to develop into Category 2 hurricane in the Caribbean during the week of July 1. This forecast, exclusively provided well ahead of government forecasts and forecasts of all other known sources, aimed to empower people and communities with vital information to prepare and protect lives and property.

On the initial forecast, AccuWeather meteorologists also highlighted the risk for greater impacts in the Windward Islands, should the storm intensify quickly. Also, in that first forecast, AccuWeather highlighted that the storm could become a major hurricane.

Satellite image of a Category 5 Hurricane Beryl on July 2.

Shortly after its release on X, AccuWeather's forecast encountered skepticism in the form of a Community Note. This note questioned the credibility and validity of AccuWeather’s forecast, citing the system's early developmental stage and emphasizing that official hurricane forecasts should exclusively come from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).



At the time, the NHC had estimated a 60% chance of tropical development, later upgrading it to high risk by 8pm EDT, underscoring the dynamic nature of early storm predictions. Foreseeing the storm potentially strengthening to a Category 3 hurricane by July 1, AccuWeather meteorologists further updated their forecast on the morning of June 28, still ahead of the forecast track being issued by the government’s National Hurricane Center. At 5PM EDT, the National Hurricane Center began issuing forecasts for Tropical Depression Two, over 24 hours after AccuWeather's initial forecast.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter explained that AccuWeather meteorologists issued their first forecast well ahead of the government and all other known sources because “it was a matter of public safety.” He added, “Through our science-based forecast, we communicate what we know in order to inform people and help them make better decisions that keep them and their families safer.” Porter continued, “People and businesses need as much time as possible to prepare for a tropical storm or hurricane, and every extra hour they have is meaningful and impactful, and we want to enable that precious extra time”.

Understanding Community Notes on X

Community Notes on X provides a platform for users to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts. These notes aim to enhance transparency by empowering users to flag content they deem questionable, although they do not reflect X's official stance and cannot be altered by platform teams unless they violate community guidelines.

While platforms like X's Community Notes play a role in combating misinformation, it is essential they do not hinder the timely dissemination of critical information. AccuWeather remains dedicated to delivering the most reliable forecasts possible, ensuring that communities have the essential knowledge needed to make informed decisions during potentially life-threatening events.

AccuWeather Chief Executive Officer Steven R. Smith said the Community Note created confusion and doubt when the forecast was meant to convey life-saving information. "We issued that forecast because when we know something it is our philosophy to tell people because it's in the interest of public safety," Smith told USA TODAY Monday. "In this case, there's no other way to say it than they just got it wrong. It's just flat-out wrong."

The Role of Accurate Forecasting in Safeguarding Communities and Businesses

AccuWeather’s mission centers on saving lives and safeguarding communities and businesses through precise forecasting. AccuWeather’s forecasts leverage over 190 computer models and the expertise of more than 100 meteorologists, ensuring users receive accurate and timely warnings. AccuWeather.com and the AccuWeather App provide specialized forecasts and early alerts to offer crucial lead time for residents and businesses to take necessary precautions, potentially mitigating harm and saving lives.

AccuWeather's steadfast commitment to accuracy has historically proven pivotal in disaster preparedness efforts. For instance, AccuWeather’s early forecast for Hurricane Katrina enabled advanced preparation and was subsequently recognized by Congress for its life-saving impact.