Daily coronavirus briefing: COVID-19 cases top 24 million worldwide

As the world hit a new milestone Thursday, total recoveries also neared 16 million. Plus, a new rapid coronavirus test that costs just $5 and can be given at home won a big approval.

How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes

In event of an extended power outage following severe weather, having a generator at home can be a huge advantage. But if used improperly, the devices can seriously harm or kill unsuspecting families.

AccuWeather Summer Camp: Your car's tires don't protect you from lightning!

Why are you generally safe from lightning in a car? Some people may think that it’s the rubber tires, but that’s not the right answer. Find out the real answer as AccuWeather Summer Camp dispels this lightning myth.