Atlantic reaches a fever pitch of activity, but when might the next US threat be?

A cluster of named systems are spinning across the Atlantic, and there may soon be more joining the pack. AccuWeather forecasters break down which, if any, could become dangers for the U.S.

The Atlantic hurricane basin is crowded with named systems, including Idalia, which will pass near Bermuda this weekend.

Despite a handful of tropical systems roaming about the Atlantic during the Labor Day weekend, none pose an immediate threat to the United States. However, AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping an eye on Idalia and a new system emerging from the coast of Africa that may ramp up to a hurricane and eye the Caribbean islands and the United States before mid-September.

"We call this a period of 'active rest' in the Atlantic, where there are multiple tropical features, but none are a threat to the U.S. in the short term," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Multiple tropical systems on the move this Labor Day weekend

As of Friday midday, four named systems were dancing around the open waters of the Atlantic: Tropical Rain and Windstorm Idalia, Hurricane Franklin, Tropical Storm José and Tropical Depression Gert.

Another system may soon be named in the tropical frenzy.

An area of showers and thunderstorms that showed signs of spin since midweek has become Tropical Depression 12 and may go on to become Tropical Storm Katia.

This wide view of the Atlantic was taken on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, and shows multiple active tropical systems. None were an immediate threat to the United States. (NOAA satellite)

"This feature is not likely to affect land as a northerly trajectory is likely over the west-central Atlantic," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Douty added that Gert, which came back to life after spending time as a batch of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, may not last long. The same short lifespan is likely for José.

Long-lived Franklin first formed on Aug. 20 and may maintain tropical storm status as it travels on a northeastward path over the North Atlantic through early next week.

Meanwhile, Idalia has transitioned to a tropical rain and windstorm offshore of the U.S. The rainstorm was located less than 250 miles to the west of Bermuda at midday on Friday and will close the distance on the islands into Saturday.

"Idalia will travel close enough to Bermuda to bring gusty squalls, heavy rain and rough seas this weekend," Douty said. "At some point this weekend to early next week, it is likely to regain official tropical storm status."

It is likely to continue to take an erratic path, and the system may turn back to the northwest where a close encounter with Atlantic Canada is not out of the question late next week. Additional fluctuations in strength and tropical status are likely during that time.

A turn back to the U.S. in terms of a second direct hit seems highly unlikely now with Idalia, even for Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Rayno said.

"The main impact of Franklin and Idalia will be to send long-traveling swells outward, which will periodically reach the Atlantic coast of the U.S. in the form of large waves, rough surf and rip currents," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

This holiday weekend, forecasters and experts urge beachgoers to adhere to advisories and swim where and when lifeguards are on duty to be as safe as possible.

New Cabo Verde system may be the next threat to US

There may be a long-term threat brewing for the Caribbean and perhaps the U.S. later during the second week of September.

A tropical disturbance, known as a tropical wave, was beginning to move off the coast of Africa late in the week. It is expected to take many days to cross the Atlantic.

This image of a tropical wave emerging from the coast of Africa was taken on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (NOAA satellite)

Meteorologists refer to systems that form in this region of the basin as Cabo Verde systems, named for a group of islands just off the coast of Africa. The Cabo Verde season, as it is known by forecasters, forms the backbone of the Atlantic hurricane season.

"Into early next week, there may be some inhibiting factors for development with this latest tropical wave," DaSilva said.

Moving forward, perhaps as early as later next week or during the second week of September, conditions may become favorable for development as the tropical wave moves along.

"While the eastern Atlantic can be very tricky predicting storm formation this far out, all of the ingredients are available for development this time of the year," Rayno said. "Low wind shear, sufficient moisture and water temperatures are at their peak."

Wind shear, when strong, can be a tropical system's worst enemy and can inhibit or limit tropical development.

Rayno, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg and many other experts at AccuWeather believe this system could go on to become a tropical storm and hurricane. If so, Lee is the next name on the list of tropical storms, after Katia, for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

"If that storm [the Lee candidate] ends up traveling north of the Lesser Antilles, then a U.S. strike late next week is unlikely," Rayno said. "However, if the storm makes it into the Caribbean Sea or moves westward along the northern islands of the Caribbean, then the risk of direct impact or perhaps a landfall in the U.S. around Sept. 14-15 would be much greater."

AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the many named systems spinning in addition to emerging threats in the Atlantic, which has already generated 10 named storms and one unnamed subtropical storm this season. The historical average for an entire season is 14 named tropical storms.

