Eta to recharge over warm waters, then make a run at Cuba and southern Florida

AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close eye on where Eta, which slammed Central America as a Category 4 hurricane, is headed next. It could restrengthen and reach hurricane force again.

Read More Chevron right

Weekend blizzard to smack Montana with reality check

Residents of the northern Rockies endured an unusually snowy October, which may be a distant memory following a recent warm spell. Conditions will deteriorate, and snow could be measured in feet when the storm is over.

Read More Chevron right

Unseasonably warm weather from Minneapolis to NYC will challenge records

A November heat wave is about to take over a huge swath of the nation and bring temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for some places that have picked up heavy snowfall in recent weeks.