Another tropical storm could brew in the Atlantic

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the Atlantic Ocean for more tropical development in the coming week.

An increase in moisture and tropical waves across the Atlantic Ocean basin could lead to a spark in activity for the tropics.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that the active streak of tropical activity to hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean could continue, with another system possible before the end of the month.

With four named tropical systems already this season, 2023 is looking to begin at a faster-than-normal pace. On average, the fourth named tropical storm of the season usually occurs around Aug. 15, which is still more than three weeks away.

At the same time, Don strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season on Saturday, ahead of schedule. On average, first hurricane of the season is Aug. 11, according to NOAA.

Now, AccuWeather meteorologists say that more tropical development is possible during the final week of July.

"A weak area of low pressure moving across the tropical Atlantic will have to be monitored for development over the next few days as it tracks to the west toward the Lesser Antilles," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

AccuWeather meteorologists are giving this tropical wave a low chance for development through Tuesday. Should this tropical system strengthen into a tropical storm, with sustained winds in excess of 39 mph, it would be given the name Emily.

Whether or not the system strengthens, many of the eastern Caribbean islands, from Barbados and Martinique to St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines can expect an uptick in rainfall midweek with locally heavy downpours.

"Once this system gets into the Caribbean Sea, conditions for development look even less favorable, which should end the development threat altogether," Douty explained.

The presence of both dry air and strong wind shear, or disruptive winds that change in direction and speed as you go up in the atmosphere, will make conditions in the Caribbean Sea rather hostile for tropical development.

If an organized tropical system were to develop east of the Leeward Islands, it is likely that the storm would lose wind intensity once it crosses into the Caribbean. If no tropical depression or storm develops prior to reaching the islands, it's unlikely to develop at all.

Several other tropical waves are expected to push off the coast of Africa and trek across the Atlantic Ocean through midweek. However, wind shear across the basin is likely to be too much for tropical development.

However, looking into next week, as the calendar turns from July to August, AccuWeather meteorologists say there is more potential for tropical systems to develop in the Atlantic.

"Later this week and into next week, wind shear across the main development region of the Atlantic Ocean is expected to lessen, increasing the chances for tropical development," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Just last year, there were no named storms in the Atlantic during the entire month of August for the first time in 25 years.

