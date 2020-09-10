'Unprecedented' and 'relentless' wildfire danger grips Northwest

Extreme fire conditions have produced devastating results in the Northwest, leading one official to say, "The scale of this disaster really can’t be expressed in words."

Additional tropical systems could burst onto the scene in Atlantic

The Atlantic is already brimming with activity as Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene churn over the open waters -- and forecasters warn that one of the newcomers this week could threaten the East Coast.

A look through history at Hamilton's hurricane

History's eye followed Alexander Hamilton to see him help find a nation and build a financial system still in use today. Here's a look at the hurricane that set him in on that historic course.