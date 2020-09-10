Additional tropical systems could burst onto the scene in Atlantic
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 8, 2020 11:56 AM
Updated Sep. 10, 2020 9:00 AM
Forecasters are keeping an eye on Paulette and Rene, as well as two other areas for possible development.
As the numbers of named tropical systems in the Atlantic basin continue to surge higher and set early-formation records for 2020 with newcomers Paulette and Rene joining the frenzy on Monday, there are more prospects this week, including one approaching the United States coast on Thursday.
Paulette became the earliest "P" named storm, knocking off Philippe, which developed on Sept. 17, 2005, from the record books. Rene replaced the infamous Rita from 2005, the prior record holder for the earliest "R" named storm on Sept. 18.
The tropical Atlantic can be seen brimming with activity on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Paulette can be seen as a swirl near the center of the image with Rene visible as a swirl toward the lower right. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The next two names on the list of tropical storms for the 2020 season are Sally and Teddy. One or perhaps both could be utilized by this weekend. With the Atlantic poised to remain hyperactive, early-formation records for both the "S and T" letters are likely going to fall as these were set on Oct. 2 and 5 in 2005, more than three weeks from now.
The first area of interest is an area of low pressure, dubbed invest 94L, located about 100 miles southeast of North Carolina. The disturbance has the potential to become a tropical depression prior to moving ashore in North Carolina later Thursday.
"At this time the only inhibiting factor is wind shear, currently along the disturbance's path, which could prevent formation of an organized tropical feature," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
With the potential for this system to organize and strengthen with short notice and landfall likely later Thursday, residents along the Carolina coast should closely monitor the situation.
Regardless of development or not, a surge of tropical moisture ahead of and with the system will lead to drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms in coastal areas from North Carolina to the mid-Atlantic.
In the wake of this feature, the overall area of the Atlantic along the southeastern coast of the U.S. will remain unsettled and will have to be monitored for additional tropical activity through this weekend. Another area brewing east of Florida will have to be watch for possible development this weekend to early next week as it moves across the Florida Peninsula and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Thousands of miles to the southeast, an area of disturbed weather moving westward over Africa is already drawing the attention of meteorologists. Forecasters expect one disturbance to emerge over the Atlantic on Thursday.
"This feature is likely to encounter an atmospheric environment that favors quick development late this week and this weekend," Miller said.
At this time, this newest tropical disturbance moving off the Africa coast is most likely to become the next named system in the Atlantic.
Waters are sufficiently warm, the atmosphere is moist and wind shear is forecast to be low in that region late this week. This system may have an avenue to get close to Leeward Islands later next week and then perhaps the U.S. later in the month.
Yet another disturbance follows from Africa as the train of tropical waves attributed to the Cabo Verde part of the hurricane season continues.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paulette was located about 1250 miles southeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph Wednesday evening. The system was moving toward the west-northwest at 10 mph.
"Current information suggests that Paulette should track far enough away from the northern Leeward Islands to prevent any significant impacts from occurring," Miller said.
A path to the west-northwest is anticipated for the next couple of days, before a turn toward the northwest could bring Paulette close to Bermuda early next week. Fluctuation in strength is likely with Paulette including some weakening prior to the end of the week due to a zone of wind shear. However, Paulette could spend some time as a hurricane, perhaps as the system nears Bermuda. With the forecast track currently near Bermuda next week, interests on the islands should monitor its track and strength.
Farther to the east, Rene weakened to a tropical depression during Tuesday night, but regained tropical storm status during the midday hours on Wednesday. The storm was centered 730 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, located off the west coast of Africa, Wednesday morning.
Rene produced gusty winds, squalls and dangerous seas over the Cabo Verde Islands early this week, but conditions subsided on Wednesday as the storm continued to move away.
Fluctuation in strength is likely to continue with Rene.
"Rene will likely intensify further and is expected to become a hurricane as it remains over the open waters of the eastern Atlantic Ocean," Miller said.
The strengthening tropical storm is forecast to take a path that will keep the system over the middle of the Atlantic into next week. For now it is a concern only for cross-Atlantic shipping.
Earlier this summer, AccuWeather led the way with upgrading the anticipated number of tropical storms for this season with its forecast for up to 24 named storms, explaining that the Greek alphabet is likely to be used.
The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are not used in the Atlantic hurricane season list, and after the letter "W," or Wilfred for this year is taken, the Greek alphabet will then be utilized. The only other year to use Greek letters to name systems was the historic 2005 Atlantic hurricane season. There is the potential that 2020 rivals the record number of named storms set that season, which yielded 28 named storms.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo