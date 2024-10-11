198 Miles Of Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia reopened after Hurricane Helene closure

The Blue Ridge Parkway, dubbed "America's Favorite Drive," has been the most visited unit of the National Park System in all but four years since 1946.

Copied

Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. (Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Nearly 200 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopened Friday morning. The scenic route through the mountains of Virginia and North Carolina was closed following Hurricane Helene.

The National Park Service reopened the well-known scenic road from milepost 0 to milepost 198 in Virginia at 8 a.m. Friday. That stretch runs from Shenandoah National Park south to Virginia Route 685 - Skyview Drive/Turkey Ridge Road.

The entire Blue Ridge Parkway is 469 miles long, and much of it remains closed due to damage from Hurricane Helene. The National Park Service said it hopes to reopen the remainder of the parkway in Virginia within the next two weeks.

Days after Helene unleashed unprecedented destruction in western North Carolina, many people remain cut off from society due to washed-out and tree-covered roads.

The entire length of the parkway in North Carolina, where the storm's impact was more severe, remains closed while crews continue emergency stabilization and damage assessments.

"Due to the hard work of the Blue Ridge Parkway crews, we are able to open nearly 200 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, a vital and scenic route that both embodies the natural beauty and cultural heritage of our region and plays a vital role in the local economy through tourism and community engagement,” Tracy Swartout, superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway said in a statement. “While we celebrate this achievement, we also recognize that significant and, in some areas, long-term work remains in North Carolina. We are committed to restoring all sections of the parkway to the highest standards of safety and accessibility for our visitors.”

The Humpback Rocks, James River and Peaks of Otter visitor centers will reopen, as power and water have been restored. Peaks of Otter and Rocky Knob campgrounds will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until Oct. 14, at which time existing reservations will be honored. The Mabry Mill Cultural Site will be open, and the Eastern National/America’s National Parks sales outlet will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors are advised to exercise caution while hiking, as trail assessments have not yet been completed in all areas. While park employees assist operations in North Carolina, fewer services may also be available than normal.

The Blue Ridge Parkway, dubbed "America's Favorite Drive," has been the most visited unit of the National Park System in all but four years since 1946. The scenic byway is the longest linear park in the U.S., connecting Shenandoah National Park to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The land on either side of the road is managed by the National Park Service, often bordered by U.S. Forest Service land, and boasts numerous hiking trails and several campgrounds.

Reporting by TMX